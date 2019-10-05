Uinta County resident Karl Allred open-carried his handgun when he attended the 2018 Wyoming Republican Party State Convention at the University of Wyoming Convention Center in Laramie on Saturday. UW Police Chief Mike Samp cited another Uinta County resident, Lyle Williams, on Friday at the convention for trespassing after Williams, who was carrying a firearm in defiance of a university policy forbidding weapons on campus, refused to leave without his gun.