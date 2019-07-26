Stacy Lam has been appointed by the Albany County commissioners to serve as the Clerk of District Court through 2020.
Lam was picked from a pool of three people to replace Janice Sexton, the current court clerk who’s retiring this month.
Lam’s family was in attendance Thursday when commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Lam.
Lam has been the chief deputy of the office since 1992. She had been the natural heir to replace former court clerk Jerry Overman when he retired in 2002.
However, Lam was pregnant with her first child at the time and told commissioners in a letter that she passed on the opportunity to run for the elected office because she “did not feel the time was right.”
Sexton ran instead, but Lam said in her letter that she’s continued to work “closely with Janice in all aspects of this job.”
“Throughout my time with the Clerk of Court, I have been involved in a number of system rollouts including the statewide child support payment system and two different court record systems,” Lam said. “In the past 6 months, we have implemented a new jury program. I am one of only two people in the office that has had in depth training on that program and I am currently in the process of training the remainder of our office.”
Sexton had advocated for Lam’s appointment.
“This has been an amazing job, but I couldn’t have done it without (Lam),” Sexton said. “She’s been the backbone and the leader of that office. She has made me look good for 16 years.”
Lam is part of the Wyoming Supreme Court’s statewide development team, which is currently developing a new court records system scheduled to roll out in 2020. Albany County will pilot that system before it’s adopted by all courts in the state.
Sexton was elected in November to a fifth term that wasn’t set to expire until 2022.
Lam, however, will need to run for re-election in 2020 if she’s to keep the job.
Under state statute, when a district court clerk resigns mid-term, it’s the responsibility of the incumbent’s political party to nominate three individuals. The county commissioners then need to pick from that list.
Lam and Kendra Burns, an administrative assistant at Slade Elementary, both applied for the job after Sexton announced her resignation.
To add a third name to the list, the Albany County Republican Party nominated Michael Pearce, who chairs the local GOP.
Pearce is an attorney who ran for Albany County Treasurer in 2016. In a letter to the commissioners, Pearce said that, before he was nominated, he had considered applying.
“As an attorney, I understand many of the office functions and the court process, allowing me to learn this position,” he wrote. “I know the court system and believe I have a positive relationship with Judge (Tori) Kricken. There are additional tasks involved, and I will learn them quickly.”
After the commissioners selected Lam, Commissioner Terri Jones praised Burns and Pearce and suggested they both consider running for office next year.
“We are so blessed to have three wonderful candidates. I think that sometimes people worry that we don’t have wonderful candidates, but we do,” Jones said.
