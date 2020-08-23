The Laramie City Council this week is slated to explore whether changes need to be made to council’s code of conduct that would limit some public comments to make room for others.
Not long after protests against racism and police violence began in Laramie this summer, public comment periods at city council meetings began to fill with those associated with the demonstrations calling for police reform. Those with opposing views have also made a presence in recent weeks, calling on council to support its police department.
Public comment periods at the beginning of council meetings since June have routinely lasted through the entire 30 minutes currently allowed.
During council’s Aug. 5 special meeting, Councilman Bryan Shuster said he’d like to see a work session exploring changes to how public comment will work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need some new people to be able to sit in our audience,” Shuster said. “I feel that people who sit in the audience or who have spoken in a meeting must take at least one meeting off. Meaning they can speak at every other meeting, but we have to make some room for some new people. So in our council guidelines I’d like to see a rule on seating inside the council until COVID is done — because then we’ll have more seats — and on speaking week after week.”
Attendance in council chambers is currently limited to 10 members of the public, though people can still call in or attend the meeting by Zoom to make public comments.
Shuster’s motion for a work session was seconded and is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 406 E. Ivinson Ave.
Shumway also showed an interest this week in shutting down in-person public comments at meetings after the Laramie Human Rights Network, a grassroots organization largely behind the protests against racism and police violence, interrupted the Aug. 19 meeting by briefly occupying council chambers during the public comment period. The chambers were packed with protesters carrying signs and chanting for around three minutes before they dispersed. The mayor said he’d be interested in limiting public comments to those who call into the meeting or join by Zoom.
If he’s able to garner the interest of a majority of council members, Shuster said he might bring an ordinance that would make it so those making public comment could only use that time every other meeting.
For Shuster, the move wouldn’t be about limiting public comment or targeting a particular point of view; it’s about making room for a broader set of viewpoints and concerns.
“I feel like 30 people have dominated public comment from both sides,” Shuster said. “There are other people who would love to comment but don’t get a chance. … I just felt like we’re not getting a good mix of people who get to speak. It’s the same ones and I want new people to be able to speak. We’re talking two issues and I’d like to see the other issues concerning Laramie come forward, as well.”
Shumway said he’s not sure what council will come up with, but he’d like to see a system in place to ensure fairness.
“We need to find a system that works for everyone rather than one that caters to just certain groups that have found a way to get in the queue early,” Shumway said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but I want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”
Aerial aquifer study
Tuesday’s work session will also include a presentation on an aerial survey and data collection on a portion of the Casper Formation through Telephone Canyon along Interstate 80.
“What they’re doing is looking underground and we’re learning more about the real boundaries of the Casper Aquifer instead of the assumptions made through geological studies,” Shumway said. “This shows the real physical evidence of where we’re vulnerable and not so vulnerable for future planning.”
The data was collected with a helicopter and a University of Wyoming student with geophysicist Dr. Brad Carr as the project lead. A three-dimensional model of the study area has been produced to highlight potential groundwater pathways which provides information on the recharge area for the Casper Aquifer and areas potentially vulnerable to contamination from hazardous spills along the interstate.
Information from the study, Shumway said, could influence future policy decisions.
“The more we know the better informed we are in areas that are sernative and areas where we can do more development,” he said.
