Downtown Laramie will feature a new microbrewery after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to approve its microbrewery liquor license during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Bonds Brewing, LLC, plans to open microbrewery Bonds Brewing Company at 411 Second St. later this spring. A microbrewery is a small-scale brewery, often called a craft brewery, that produces its own beer on a smaller scale.
Jay and Mallory Bond, owners of the future microbrewery, are both born and raised Wyomingites, but have been living in Denver for the last four years. Mallory Bond told the Boomerang in a Wednesday phone call Laramie felt like a better fit for them than Denver, which already has a wide variety of breweries.
“We really wanted to get back to Wyoming, get back to a smaller town, and Laramie really just seemed like a good place for us,” Mallory Bond said. “It has good distribution channels with the interstates, and with it being a college town, the demographics seemed like a really good place for it.”
She added the brewery will try to have “a little something for everyone,” likely offering six staple beers while rotating some additional seasonal brews.
“We’re really looking forward to making a cool space that everyone from college-age kids all the way up to 75-year-olds can come and drink,” Mallory Bond said. “It should be a great atmosphere for everyone.”
While the brewery won’t serve food, Mallory Bond said they are in the process of contacting local and regional food trucks to have them park and serve food in designated spaces in the back of the building.
Mallory Bond added she’s eager to further collaborate with downtown Laramie businesses and groups like the Laramie Main Street Alliance for future events and activities.
“We’re really excited to become a part of the whole downtown community,” Mallory Bond said. “I just think it’s a cool place, and there’s so many events that are down there that we’re really excited to get into.”
Bonds Brewing had already completed the federal microbrewery licensing requirements and have had staff members start Training for Intervention Procedures training, Laramie city clerk Nancy Bartholomew said during the City Council meeting. She added the state’s Liquor Division has reviewed the application and found “no concerns.”
The brewery applied for a prorated microbrewery license that will expire with the other liquor licenses during the end of the licensing term in May. Bonds Brewing will have to reapply for a new, year-long license with the start of the new licensing term.
