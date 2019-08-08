The Laramie City Council is one step closer to deciding whether to annex a county property within the Casper Aquifer Protection Overlay zone and whether to permit a dense housing development on the land.
During its meeting Tuesday, the City Council considered four agenda items relating to the Little Valley Subdivision on Bobolink Lane, including potential annexation, changing the property’s designation in the comprehensive plan, rezoning the property and approving the preliminary plat. Since annexation and zoning changes are ordinances requiring three readings, the City Council voted to postpone the items only requiring one reading — the preliminary plat and comprehensive plan change — to ensure the decisions lined up properly. Otherwise, councilors would be voting to approve a preliminary plat before it is even annexed into the city.
The preliminary plat shows plans for about 36 single-family units on the 6-acre property, featuring single-family twin homes. An additional lot within the plat would be set aside for storm water drainage, and another lot in the northeast corner has been left open for possible future development.
Associate Planner Matthew Cox noted the area is already identified as developed in the city’s comprehensive plan and it’s especially prone to development with so many amenities close by, including the Laramie Community Recreation Center, Laramie High School and Walmart.
Cox said the city’s comprehensive plan also calls for “more diverse housing in areas that don’t have that quite yet.” City staff recommended changing the zone for the property from estate to auto-urban residential.
“In this area, it is a lot of single-family (homes),” he explained. “To recommend an auto-urban residential, it allows for diverse housing. In turn, this allows for a mixed style of income and, as most planning practices show, if we have more of a diverse income in the area, it kind of grows together and economic development starts to spur.”
Nearly a whole neighborhood of property owners near the plat came before the council to protest the development. Members listened as the public noted how the subdivision would potentially affect the surrounding county roads, which are the residents’ responsibility to upkeep, and even property values.
The residents also objected to the density of housing contrasted with the single-family homes on large lots that currently mostly surround the plat, especially if the City Council voted to zone to allow for the highest density of residential development.
“I moved out there for the peace and quiet; I didn’t move out there to be surrounded by a housing development,” said Richard Weron, who owns a home across the street from the potential development. “We are asking you not to overlet the current residents and to perhaps put the residents at the top of this list before possible monetary gain for the city.”
Concerns about the Casper Aquifer were also noted, as the property lies within zone two of the Casper Aquifer Overlay Protection District. Currently, any future development on that northeast section of the lot would require a 100-foot setback from a fault line running through there, but some feel it should be increased to reflect the nature of a fault zone.
Cox noted the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan recommends the city “annex as much land as possible that is in this overlay zone” to try to help avoid potential contamination. Additionally, the CAPP notes that residential use is not a prohibited use.
“Single-family residential is still allowed over even vulnerable features,” Cox said.
The City Council voted unanimously to postpone voting on annexation, the preliminary plat and changing the comprehensive plan.
With a vote of 6-3 — with Councilman Paul Weaver and councilwomen Jayne Pearce and Erin O’Doherty voting against — the body voted in its first reading to approve changing the zoning of the land to R3 multifamily.
The second readings of the annexation and zoning change will take place later this month, with final votes on all four topics to take place in early September.
