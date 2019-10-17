Details about a development on a newly annexed parcel of land on Bobolink Lane have been postponed another month after the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to do so Tuesday evening.
Councilman Charles McKinney was absent for the vote.
The almost 6-acre property was annexed earlier this month, an act that was met with heavy controversy from the neighbors.
Residents nearby, who do not live within city limits, voiced concerns with the proposed high-density housing development on the property and how it would affect the nearby county roads, including Bobolink Lane. Residents also highlighted potential risks to the Casper Aquifer below.
A preliminary plat outlines locations, sizing and landscaping for planned buildings and lot features. The developer will also be required to submit a final plat, which shows more detailed aspects of the approved preliminary plat, including fully designed utility improvements, emergency service routes and a street signage and striping plan.
Council members also have a chance to add further conditions for the preliminary plat when it goes before the governing body again in early November.
The developer has submitted two preliminary plats during the annexation process, one with the initial application and another after hearing council and public feedback.
The first plat, submitted to the city in June, showed 37 lots, plus one for drainage and one in the northeast corner of the property labeled for “future development.” Through the northeast corner of the property runs a portion of the Sherman Hills fault line, a vulnerability in the Casper Aquifer.
During the three readings to approve annexation that occurred this fall, neighbors voiced concerns with the plat’s density compared to the rest of the neighborhood. Residents also raised concerns about having the housing so close to the fault line.
Changes were made after the council voted Aug. 20 to zone the property R2 instead of the developer’s requested R3, which would’ve allowed for higher-density housing like large apartment buildings.
The revised plat extended the townhome lots to the northeast corner, with five of the lots crossing the 100 ft. setback from the fault line.
Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty echoed some other resident concerns during the Oct. 1 meeting, saying she felt the updated plat did not give enough of a setback from the fault line or take into consideration a fault zone.
“I’m really uncomfortable putting this many houses so close to the aquifer,” she said during the Oct. 1 meeting.
Derek Teini, planning manager, pointed out that per city code and the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, single-family homes like duplexes are not subject to the setback requirements.
Consideration of the plat was postponed to Nov. 5 after the developer requested more time for potential changes.
