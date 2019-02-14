The Laramie City Council expressed concerns about a proposed informal lunch with Albany County Commissioners later this spring and whether it would be considered a violation of the Public Meetings Act if all three county commissioners attend.
Commission Chair Terri Jones told the Boomerang in a phone call Wednesday, however, the lunches (formerly breakfasts) are open and advertised to the public, and any potential quorum of commissioners would not be unlawful.
During its Tuesday work session, the Council received training from the Wyoming Association of Risk Management, which covered the Council’s legal responsibilities ranging from public record keeping to appropriate reasons to call an executive session.
One of the major topics Mark Stewart, attorney with Davis and Cannon, discussed with the Council is the importance of not conducting city business or committing to vote on an issue while not in a public meeting, especially if more than four members — which would constitute a quorum — of Council are involved.
Mayor Joe Shumway said while the Council had planned to not have a quorum at the county’s informal lunch, he understood that all three County Commissioners plan to attend.
“We’ve been advised not to have more than four people attend that, but when we get there we talk about issues,” Shumway said. “Is that something that you would advise us to cease?”
Stewart said while providing or discussing information is permitted, he advised the city to be careful discussing any stances on an issue or especially detailing any voting commitments on an issue, as both are considered “taking action.” He added any action taken as a quorum not in a formal, public meeting would be considered “null and void.”
When consulted by Council about the issue during the meeting, City Attorney Bob Southard said if the County had a quorum for a meeting not open to the public, “that’s their problem.” Stewart also said Albany County attorney, Peggy Trent, would be the one to advise the commissioners about any potential legal issues.
Jones said the informal meetings are advertised to the public, so all three Commissioners can attend, although it’s not guaranteed all three will. She added issues can be discussed if “no decisions are made,” and often having the opportunity to talk about issues can “allow for better decision-making.”
However, the focus of the breakfasts the past two years has been “purely social,” Jones said.
“I’ve been trying to avoid issues until we get to know each other personally,” Jones said. “With the first meeting I had, I said, ‘The agenda is: get to know our kids, grandkids, two legged, four-legged Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls.’ That’s all we were going to talk about.”
Both Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel and councilman Paul Weaver expressed concerns during the meeting about attending the lunch if the Commissioners were to have a quorum.
“It’s not because I don’t want to go talk and have that casual sit-down with folks, it’s because I have an issue with it.” Weaver said. “I think it’s a violation of what we’ve covered tonight. … [the meeting is] not going to be to talk about football or basketball, would be my guess.”
Jones told the Boomerang the informal lunches are modeled after a “very successful” program the city of Casper and Natrona County have had for the past two decades. She added she’s already seen the informal meetings help the city of Laramie and Albany County better work together as they recently negotiated a new contract for the Albany County Detention Center.
“I don’t know if it would’ve been as friendly and easy had we not spent this time over the past two years just talking,” Jones said.
Southard told the Council he can contact Trent to express the city’s concerns about the lunch at the Council’s request.
Jones said the next informal lunch is the second Thursday of March at 11:30 at Perkins, 30th Street.
