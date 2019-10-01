The Laramie City Council has started discussing the need to be proactive about its transportation challenges, including potentially adding new bus pickup locations and addressing future parking concerns.
The discussion about public transportation came during a work session Sept. 24 about the Albany County Transportation Authority.
City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew said according to the County Clerk’s office, the ACTA has not held a meeting since spring of 2015. Due to its inactivity, she said ACTA “is currently under review with county commissioners to dissolve the board.”
ACTA was established in 2011 via a resolution by the Albany County commissioners using funding from the University of Wyoming, a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and some additional funding provided from the city and the Eppson Center for Seniors.
While the city was a partner in the effort, City Attorney Bob Southard said the responsibility for disbanding or reviving the transportation authority is “purely a county operation.”
Despite their limitations with ACTA, many on the council voiced the desire to look at transportation options within the city, including adding additional bus stops. Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel and Councilman Bryan Shuster both said residents have approached them about adding bus stop locations in West Laramie and northern Laramie, respectively.
Shuster noted the difficulty in choosing locations for potential future bus stops because “you have to have permission from the property owner — or the university has to own the parking lot — to be able to put a bus stop in.”
Mayor Joe Shumway echoed the need for shuttle areas in the west and north and said there’s also been discussions around future transportation options, especially relating to campus. He said many partners — including the city, Eppson Center, UW and local businesses — “want to have transportation corridors between different parts of town.”
Noting the impending dorm construction on UW’s campus, especially as parking lots close while parking garages are built, Councilwoman Jayne Pearce expressed concerns about parking options.
“I think we need to keep our eye on it,” she said during the work session. “I don’t think we’ve really fully grasped the potential of an emerging problem that could develop in our community.”
She added parking at the university — or lack thereof — “may also impact all the neighborhoods around the university, not that it hasn’t already.”
UW’s housing task force has indicated a neutral change in parking once the parking structures are complete, said Shumway, a member of the task force.
“People have said they’re going to make sure this does not become a burden on students or staff,” he added during the work session.
