As the Laramie City Council considers possible enhancements and improvements to the new Snowy Range Road Bridge, some council members are concerned the city is focusing too much on art and not enough on safety.
During its work session Tuesday, the Council discussed how to best to spend $540,000 in leftover construction funds on potential viaduct improvements, including city staff’s preliminary recommendations to allocate funds for rotating art installations, extended pedestrian railings and updating rundown fencing on the western side.
However, councilman Charles McKinney was frustrated his previous requests for vehicle guard rails along the viaduct were not being taken more seriously.
“We’re going to spend $150,000 on art, but we’re not going to put up a guard rail?” he asked. “Safety of the public is the first thing we should worry about.”
City staff explained to Council engineers from the Wyoming Department of Transportation as well as the city found that the bridge meets national standards without additional guardrails. Additionally, adding just one side of guard rails to the budget would raise it by around $66,000, which would mean sacrificing other projects to stick to the budgeted $540,000.
City Manager Janine Jordan said any decision about additional projects on the bridge is ultimately up to the Council to vote and prioritize, not city staff. The recommendations presented to Council were compiled to get the most accomplished with the money available, she said.
The new bridge — and the demolition of the Clark Street Bridge — radically changed the area and traffic patterns, and the city wasn’t sure what kind of adjustments would be needed once it was completed.
One example, city civil engineer William Winkler explained, was the absence of streetlights on Clark Street once the brightly lit bridge was demolished.
Councilman Brian Harrington said he heard similar concerns from his constituents in Ward 1 and thought the streetlights, which would cost $45,000, “might be a more immediate public safety situation.”
He added he wasn’t sure if the citizens expressing concerns about the bridge’s safety in a September petition to the city shared the same safety concerns as McKinney.
“I think we’re talking about four or five different scenarios where each group of people sort of has a different view of what needs to be done to fix this,” Harrington said during the work session. “I don’t think we can quite figure out what we want and what the real problem is yet.”
Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty pointed out while the guard rails would provide some safety, they might also raise some safety concerns, especially in the winter.
“We do have a lot of blowing snow in Wyoming, so if we put a guardrail in a certain position, we could be increasing the amount of blowing snows on the slope,” she said during the work session. “I feel like when a traffic engineer studies this stuff — and they study pretty thoroughly — we probably should be paying attention to their advice.”
The Council requested additional data, including about area traffic accidents, to learn more about potential safety concerns and whether guard rail is needed.
