The Laramie City Council recently discussed moving the public comment period during its regular meetings to the beginning of the agenda to make the governing body more accessible. However, some council members had hesitations during a July 9 work session about whether meetings would go too late if public comment had no restrictions.
To make sure the council has ample time to discuss the regular agenda, city staff suggested implementing a time limit for public comment on non-agenda items.
The council seemed generally in favor of moving the public comment period, with ideas for three-minute limits per person or a 15-minute total time limit for all public comments.
Councilman Brian Harrington thought moving the comment period to the beginning of the regular meeting “seems more welcoming to the community” than the current model, which has public comment at the end of the meeting, which can vary depending on how long the agenda is.
“Given the amount of public comment we generally hear, I think it’s unlikely that we’re going to hear two hours if everyone is limited to three minutes,” Harrington said. “But if that’s what the public wants, so be it is my opinion. I mean, that’s a rough meeting for us, but it’s pretty important.”
Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel also noted during the discussion the time limit may rarely be an issue anyway given the low number of public comments typically seen during council meetings compared to what it used to be.
Concerned about meeting length, Councilwoman Jayne Pearce, however, said residents have multiple chances at each of the council’s four meetings a month to make public comment, not to mention phone calls and emails.
“I think I worry not so much on the topic of public comments, but sometimes the length of our meetings,” Pearce said during the work session. “Early on when I was on council, it wasn’t unusual to be here until 11-12 (at night) sometimes. … Not that I think public comments are bad, but boy, sometimes we have a lot to get through on Tuesday regular meetings.”
One suggestion Pearce offered was to start meetings earlier to avoid late meetings while still allowing for public comment.
Councilman Bryan Shuster, who suggested the topic for the work session, said the public comment period used to always be at the beginning without a time limit.
“Yes, we did have some problems with people that wanted to talk,” he said during the work session. “I think we need to have a time frame on it, I think three minutes is great to be able to voice an opinion on anything that they want to talk about. I don’t want them just rambling — I’ve seen people that are really good at just rambling.”
Using the discussion from the work session, city staff will compile a resolution for the council to make a formal decision in a future meeting.
