As the Laramie City Council looked to fix a loophole allowing too many livestock animals in too small of space, Councilwoman Jayne Pearce expressed concerns the changes were too restrictive for residents who want more than one orphaned baby animal.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Laramie City Council considered the first reading of three ordinance changes to Title 6 in the municipal code, which covers animals.
One of the changes would fix a loophole Community Service Officer Gene Lang said allows any resident in town to have unlimited baby livestock animals up until they are seven months old, regardless of lot size. The ordinance dictates one adult animal (older than 7 months) per quarter acre of land.
“They could be anywhere in town, quarter acre or not, and you could an unlimited number of those animals,” Lang explained during the meeting.
Pearce, however, thought the ordinance change was too restrictive.
“If I had a quarter acre, and I wanted to take in two orphaned baby goats, for example — I should be able to do that on a quarter acre,” she said during the meeting. “As it stands now if we pass this, no I won’t be able to do that.”
Lang pointed out once the babies are older than 7 months, they would need to be separated per the current ordinance anyway to ensure the appropriate amount of space. Pearce, however, wouldn’t let it go.
“I mean, I understand like 30 baby goats, that’s a big deal,” she said. “But two or three? That’s not that big of a deal.”
She did, however, say she was supportive of the other two changes to Title 6.
The second change to the involves placing a more established recommended probationary period of up to six months for residents who wish to keep a convicted vicious animal.
Currently, there are conditions in place for judges to assign during a probationary period for convicted vicious animals, Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder explained, including fencing and additional oversight. However, the judge cannot take recommendations from the prosecutor on how long the probationary period would last.
“It shouldn’t go on forever for the citizen, in terms of this monitoring period, but for the city, we do want to make sure this can take place for up to six months,” City Attorney Bob Southard said during the meeting. “I think it’s fair for both sides.”
Also dealing with vicious animals, the third change to the ordinance will require health care facilities to notify local law enforcement about dog and other animal bites. State statute requires the Wyoming Department of Health be notified, but the notification can take much longer to get to local Animal Control.
“As an example, we just had an incident where a bite was reported to the department of health; we did not get the information back for 10 days,” Stalder said during the meeting. “That’s the quarantine period for the animal on a bite. If we were outside of that, this person may very well have either contracted rabies or been put at risk for rabies.”
Mayor Joe Shumway pointed out while there hasn’t been a case of rabies west of the Mississippi River in “25 years” it is still good to be “conscious and careful.”
The ordinance changes were approved 8-1, with Pearce voting against.
The changes must pass two more readings before taking effect.
