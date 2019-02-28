The Laramie City Council must decide whether to continue to allow conservation efforts for the endangered Wyoming toad on a property recently donated to the city.
During its work session Tuesday, the council heard a brief history of the toad and background information about the safe harbor agreement currently in place on the property.
Mindy Meade, field biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, explained the Wyoming toad is an endangered species found nowhere else in the world other than Albany County.
Although it was declared extinct in the wild in the 1980s, Meade said recent efforts by many groups — including Wyoming Game and Fish, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District and various zoos and fish hatcheries around North America — have helped recover wild populations at various locations around Laramie. One of the toad release locations is on the Williamson donated property, 41 acres of land in the north west part of town that was donated to the city in 2017.
“It is very different than the other properties because of its habitat and wetland quality,” Meade said during the work session.
Tony Hoch, director of the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, also said during the work session the agreement is important because the location is one of the “last places they were known to thrive.”
He added the safe harbor agreement is an exchange for actions contributing to the “recovery of listed species on non-federal lands.” It has provisions to protect the city from potentially violating the Endangered Species Act, for example if one of the endangered toads were to be accidentally harmed on or around the property.
The 20-year agreement would be a “low risk for the city,” Hoch added during the work session.
Meade recommended the council consider continuing the agreement currently in place on the property originally with Wyoming Central Land and Cattle, as it has some perks a completely new agreement with the city would not have. Since the baseline for the agreement is zero toads, the habitat is easy to maintain to keep the number above zero, Meade explained during the work session.
“I can assure you, we’ve had one confirmed and one suspected breeding event in the last two years,” Meade said. “There are toads out there on that property, if you choose to move forward with a brand-new safe harbor agreement, your baseline will not be zero.”
The property would still have potential for trails and public recreation space, Meade said. She added even mosquito control can go on as planned since the chemicals used are relatively safe for the amphibians and the department coordinates with biologists to be able to recognize toad eggs and tadpoles as they spray to try to mitigate potential harm.
Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty said she was particularly excited about this potential agreement since she’s an ecologist. She said during the work session tadpoles and toads help wetland ecosystems by eating algae and insects, and it could event create potential tourism opportunities.
“We don’t want tourists going through it, obviously,” O’Doherty said. “But if our greenbelt connects, and we have educational signs there to tell people about this recovery of the toad, I think it’s another thing that really enhances Laramie for the kind of tourism we want.”
The council will formally vote whether to accept the agreement during one of its regular meetings later this spring.
