The Albany County Board of Commissioners joined the Laramie City Council Tuesday evening to consider ways the two elected bodies could work together more efficiently and tackle issues of mutual importance.
As commissioners and councilors took turns sharing their personal priority areas for intergovernmental cooperation, ideas in common emerged. Everyone seemed to have the Casper Aquifer at the top of their list, along with updating the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan. The original plan was developed by a diverse community team and adopted in 2008.
Other popular topics included priority growth areas, economic development, cooperative efficiencies and reviving a joint environmental advisory committee.
Councilor Sharon Cumbie also mentioned concern about the poor quality of some rental properties in town.
“I think that’s something the county and city could work on, to establish standards for rental property,” she said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said a growth plan that incentivizes high-density development and allows development to spread outside the city without getting boxed in would naturally drive up rental quality and give renters more choices.
“Let builders replace substandard properties with things people want to live in,” he said. “That would require them to leave the junky ones vacant.”
In turning the discussion to the logistics of facilitating intergovernmental cooperation, the group decided to form three different working groups that include members from each body as well as city and county staff to dive deeper into different areas. They also discussed meeting together more frequently to talk about specific topics.
“I feel some of those topics deserve their own joint meetings between these two agencies,” Weaver said.
Councilors and commissioners finally settled on one working group that will consider the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, an environmental advisory committee and other environmental issues.
A second working group will focus on infrastructure and priority growth issues. A third group will look at intergovernmental relationships, increasing efficiency and other issues that don’t fit neatly into the first two groups.
The commissioners are set to make appointments to each working group during their next meeting on Tuesday.
