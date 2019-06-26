Looking to improve storm water drainage in parts of West Laramie, the Laramie City Council voted June 4 to authorize an application to the State Loan and Investment Board that would allow the city to use excess countywide consensus funds to drainage improvement projects.
One of the city’s sewer projects, funded by CWC funds in 2013-2014, was completed over $179,000 under budget. Additionally, CWC-funded repairs to 15th Street in 2015-2016 saw about $15,000 leftover.
Interim Public Works director Brooks Webb said if the city didn’t use the leftover funds, it could “lose the funds completely.” If the application to the SLIB is approved in August, the city can use the money to help fund improvements needed under Wyoming Avenue.
“Currently, in the budget we have the massive line improvements in West Laramie; those are the improvements that need to be completed before Wyoming Avenue can be constructed,” Webb said during the meeting. “That project right now is budgeted out at $1.1 million, so this would help fund that project.”
The council voted unanimously to submit the applications.
“It’s one piece at a time out there in terms of what we can do, at least that’s how we’re operating now,” said Councilman Paul Weaver during the meeting.
In addition to approval from the SLIB, the Albany County Commission and the Council for Rock River also had to approve the application and reallocation of funds to other qualifying projects.
Mayor Joe Shumway explained while the funds are the city’s to use, they do require a few extra hoops to jump through.
“In the Specific Purpose Tax language, it’s very specific to the projects that the money is being allocated to,” Shumway explained during the meeting. “Wyoming (Avenue) was not specifically named, so it has to have approval from all three bodies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.