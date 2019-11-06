After a lengthy process trying to develop on a property on Bobolink Lane, the project could now be going a different direction.
The developer, Z Homes & Properties, approached city staff and requested to withdraw the preliminary plat for the subdivision, which the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to do doing its Tuesday night meeting.
“At this moment, we don’t know exactly what the applicant has planned,” said associate planner Matthew Cox at the meeting.
The property was annexed in October and met with controversy as the council weighed adding needed housing diversity alongside heavy public resistance to the potential for new high-density housing in the area.
In the council’s cover sheet in their packet of materials for the meeting, city staff noted members of the council approached the developer with requests or recommendations for the plat, many of which could not be endorsed by city staff.
Staff cautioned against ideas like adding a cul-de-sac instead of a cross street or limiting development entirely on portions of the land with potential Casper Aquifer vulnerabilities because they do not match city code or planning practices.
Developers submit preliminary plats when they plan to subdivide a property.
After the council voted to zone the property R2 instead of the developer’s requested R3 earlier this fall, the preliminary plat originally submitted with the application had to be resubmitted to fit the zoning change.
The new plat was further postponed at the council’s October 15 meeting.
By withdrawing the plat, the property now remains as one 5.63-acre lot.
Since it was withdrawn without prejudice, the developer could decide to try to divide the lot again and submit a new preliminary plat.
Development on the lot without separating it into multiple lots does not go through the preliminary plat process but instead a site plan process through the city’s Planning Department, which typically does not go before the council but does sometimes go through the Planning Commission.
According to the city website, permitted uses for an R2 zone include multi-family dwellings not exceeding four units, single-family detached and attached dwellings, community parks, recycling drop-off facilities and bed and breakfast inns.
Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel was absent from the meeting.
