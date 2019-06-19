Beer and other malt alcoholic beverages will again be available at War Memorial Stadium and the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium for the 2019-2020 seasons, but not all members of the Laramie City Council were excited about the exclusivity of the permits.
Roxie Hensley, owner of Cowboy State Brewing, LLC and Roxie’s Catering, LLC, will once again be providing the alcohol at UW events at the stadium and auditorium after being awarded special malt beverage permits by the City Council during its meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Charles McKinney asked questions concerning the permit’s exclusivity, which makes Hensley’s companies the only ones that can sell beer anywhere in the stadium except the Wildcatter and Beer Garden areas and anywhere except Mickeys in the auditorium.
Bill Sparks, senior associate athletic director for business operations at UW, explained to the Council Hensley’s two companies were chosen based on a Request for Proposal process because of their ability to handle complicated aspects of serving alcohol at such large events.
“We went through RFP process, asked other vendors in this area and town and so forth to bid on that,” Sparks explained. “Roxie’s was awarded the bid, so there is an exclusivity aspect to it as result of that bidding process that we went through.”
Hensley, who also owns the downtown restaurant Roxie’s on Grand, added she hires over 150 people and trains all of them with the Wyoming Liquor Commission on the TIPS alcohol serving training for the two locations. She said she tries to employ students and other people in the community to “benefit them as well.”
The special permit prevents having to apply for one permit for every drink dispensing area in the stadium and auditorium.
Separate alcohol catering permits will be available for the excluded areas for any business to have the opportunity to apply for on an event-by-event basis.
The Council approved both measures for the stadium and auditorium with seven votes in approval. McKinney and Councilman Paul Weaver voted no on both measures.
