In a very rare situation, the Laramie City Council voted June 11 to approve issuing a liquor license to Bonds Brewing Company, LLC, before it has finished construction on its downtown brewery. The move allows the brewery to begin brewing beer to have it available in anticipation of an early July opening.
City Attorney Bob Southard said during the special meeting it’s the first time the situation has arisen during his tenure with the city.
Typically, the city waits to receive a certificate of occupancy before issuing the liquor license. City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew said there was some hesitation issuing the license before the construction was finished because it is “outside of the normal protocol.”
The city’s Code Administration Department and the state health inspector have given Bonds Brewing temporary permission to begin brewing only in the completed, designated room, Bartholomew explained. The public is not allowed in the building, no beer sales or service of the product may occur, and employees are not allowed anywhere but the approved brewing room.
Bartholomew said the state does require a follow-up inspection in order to issue the food license for the beer to leave the brewing room.
Since it would be a full license, the Wyoming Liquor Division didn’t recommend the early issuance, cautioning the city to be wary of potential issues that could arise if the licensee doesn’t adhere to its restrictions or regulations.
“Taking that license back is hard,” Southard said. “A year passes, we don’t have to renew it, but it’s very hard in the middle of that year to take a license away from somebody without due process involving the Council, et cetera.”
The agreement the city brought to the owner gives Bonds Brewing until July 15 to submit a certificate of occupancy and a full food license from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture or the liquor license will be revoked.
While generally in approval of the arrangement, Jay Bond, president of Bonds Brewing, said during the meeting he had some reservations with such a strict deadline when some aspects, like how quickly the state can issue the food license, are “beyond any of our control in the room.”
“Just being that broad puts us at risk beyond what is going on right now,” he said during the meeting. “We’re simply asking to be open before Jubilee Days, that’s going to take a two-week process. Actually, it’s a really tight timeline right now.”
Through a series of questions, Councilman Paul Weaver confirmed with the city attorney that should the business run into issues compromising the deadline, the issue can come back before the Council for reconsideration.
Bond said he is “100% confident” they will meet the deadline, agreeing July 15 is a “great grace period.”
Shantel Anderson, Laramie Main Street Alliance board chair, noted during the time for public comment Bonds Brewing has been “really invested” volunteering downtown despite not even being open yet.
“Just the fact that they can go through this process and be ready to open July 1, bringing sales tax revenue a month sooner than they would be, is also a huge consideration for the city,” she said.
Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty added she also thought the new business would “enhance downtown,” noting the renovations are going to “improve the look of the building.”
The Council voted unanimously to approve the early issuance of the liquor license subject to the conditions and deadline set forth in the agreement. Mayor Joe Shumway was absent for the meeting.
