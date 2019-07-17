After an amendment to remove all funding for rotating art on the Snowy Range Road Bridge was rejected 6-3, the Laramie City Council voted 7-2 to approve the $150,000 public art funding.
In the same vote, the Council also approved using the remaining $390,000 in available funds for other bridge enhancements including adding new solar-powered streetlights to Clark Street and additional landscaping and pedestrian rails to the bridge.
Councilman Charles McKinney and Councilwoman Jessica Stalder — who voted in approval for the amendment to remove art funding and voted against the final allocation of funds — both expressed concerns the money could be better spent on other projects.
“I think that it’s the City Council’s responsibility to focus on infrastructure and public safety,” Stalder said. “This bridge goes to West Laramie, and we have roads that are not paved in West Laramie. I am a huge supporter of public art, but I think there are other things that the City Council needs to spend that money on.”
Various council members noted the $150,000 in art funding wouldn’t go very far in infrastructure funding, but it could help.
Margaret Brown, outgoing chair of the Laramie Public Art Coalition board, noted the art was a way to try to make the best use of the funds and without it, it would be difficult to bring art to the sculpture pads.
“Two sculpture pads that never have anything on them is going to look really strange in my opinion,” Brown said. “We’ve worked hard to figure out how to use this money in the best way possible.”
Additionally, Councilman Brian Harrington noted if the city wanted to retain young people, it would be wise to invest in public art since studies and statistics show younger generations “seek artwork as a reason to locate into a community.”
The potential additional guard rails requested by a resident petition and some members of the City Council showed to be more costly than the entire $540,000 budget could cover due to small sidewalks and other engineering concerns. Harrington pointed out this could potentially end up taking away funding from future infrastructure projects, not add to it. The guard rails were not included in the approved bridge enhancements.
In other action, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the second reading of a change to municipal code and the city’s official zoning map to update the gateway overlay districts within the city to reflect the completion of Snowy Range Road Bridge.
Gateway zones create additional aesthetic requirements for developers within the zone since they are some of the first businesses people see when they enter the city. Residential lots are not impacted by the additional requirements.
While she recused herself from voting on the first reading, Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty voted on the second reading after realizing her financial interest was on a different street not included in the action.
(1) comment
