Many Laramie City Council members’ campaign promises of being “business friendly” were put to the test Tuesday evening as the Council considered a preliminary plat and potentially cost-sharing the recommended infrastructure updates stemming from the development.
The Poledna Addition preliminary plat is located on South Third Street and will create five lots on about 8.1 acres of land. Four of the lots would be zoned for potential commercial uses, and the fifth would be used for stormwater detention.
The council ultimately voted 8-1 to approve the preliminary plat but did discuss three potential requirements within it: a traffic light, an additional water line and potential environmental impacts. Councilwoman Jayne Pearce was the sole no vote.
The Traffic Light
The future Bill Nye Avenue, a predicted thoroughfare for traffic to cross town, would run through the plat and connect to Third Street. Although a study showed traffic counts meeting seven of the eight warrants necessary to deem a traffic light is needed at the intersection, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which oversees Third Street, believed the counts were close enough to move forward with the traffic light.
The traffic count considered future traffic from the development when determining whether a light was warranted, but city staff acknowledged some sort of intersection — discussions have included a roundabout or a traffic light, among other solutions — would be needed once Bill Nye Avenue connects Vista Drive all the way to Third Street.
WYDOT’s policy is to have a developer pay for a traffic light or other infrastructure updates if the development is what triggers the need for one and did not offer any funds for the light.
Typically, the city has the same policy, but city staff decided to make an exception to try to encourage development and satisfy the requirements, offering to split the cost with the developer 50-50.
Dave Coffey, one of the developers with Third Street, LLC, said even with 50% of the cost covered by the city, it’s “a burden we don’t think is fair.”
“If you’re going to ask us to come up with an additional burden of $200,000 on this project, my partners are likely to have serious pause whether or not they’ll want to move forward,” he said during the meeting. “I’m not trying to blackball or blackmail the city of Laramie in any way, but I’m very concerned if we can’t lower that number and lower that burden, that’s going to be very difficult for us.”
The Council was divided on the issue as some thought the developer was already getting a deal with by cost-sharing with the city in the first place.
“The city has proposed to meet the developer at 50%, which from where I’m sitting is extremely generous,” Pearce said. “I would hate to set precedence in this regard.”
Councilman Bryan Shuster said he had “a lot of concerns on this traffic signal” especially since no businesses have been confirmed to be interested in the land yet.
“It would be really kind of comical if somebody drove into town and had to stop at a light and looked around, and there’s a vacant lot and a street that goes two and a half blocks,” he said.
Since the traffic study showed the development would be contributing 35% of the potential traffic, councilwoman Jessica Stalder suggested the developer could pay 35% and the city would pay 65%.
Various council members said they felt the benefits of Stalder’s recommended cost-share — including potential sales tax, economic development and improvements to a gateway of town — outweigh the deficits of having to contribute more city funding.
The developer said Third Street, LLC, could work with the compromise, and the City Council voted 8-1 to approve the adjusted split. Pearce was the sole no vote.
The Water Line
Although the plat is already serviced by two water lines, city staff requested the developer include plans for an additional one to create redundancy.
The additional water line would create ways to continue water service to the area in case of needed maintenance elsewhere in the line, but the developers felt the redundancy was a want, not a need.
Councilman Brian Harrington proposed a compromise where the developer could have part of the line constructed now with a connection ready for the city to complete the line once it updates the water lines on Third Street in the next few years.
Both Coffey and the Council deemed the option a good compromise since directing traffic onto Third Street during the construction and excavating the thick street would be some of the more expensive portions of the project.
The Council voted unanimously to approve and amendment outlining Harrington’s suggestion.
Coffey praised the Council’s compromises and said it was an “excellent way to help promote economic development.”
Environmental Impact
When the city’s planning commission reviewed the plat earlier this month, there were several public comments regarding potential asbestos in the plat’s soil from a shingles factory that had been there over 50 years ago.
Although not required to do so, the developer had done a phase one environmental impact study and determined no hazards existed.
After discussion, the Planning Commission voted to recommend additional soil testing requirements during the meeting.
“Following the Planning Commission meeting, the applicant then … showed they did soil testing,” said Planning Manager Derek Teini during the city’s meeting. “No asbestos was found.”
No public comment was made about the asbestos during the City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
The Council did not include any requirements for additional environmental testing in its preliminary plat approval.
