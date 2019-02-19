Some Laramie City Council members expressed concerns recently about the Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ five-figure membership dues, and whether the benefits of membership outweighed the cost.
Laramie is one of around 99 WAM members, and City Manager Janine Jordan said during the Feb. 5 meeting each member pays dues based on population, making Laramie’s contribution around $30,000 annually. Councilman Paul Weaver expressed concerns during the meeting about whether the city was getting its money’s worth.
“I think we need to see some better execution from the organization on behalf of cities like Laramie, especially for $30,000 a year,” Weaver said during the meeting. “The bill that failed, failed — I can’t help but mention — at least in part due to the fact that no one for WAM was there to testify on behalf of it, despite it being one of the prioritized items on the legislative list. That’s unacceptable in my opinion.”
Councilwoman Jayne Pearce also requested looking at the city’s WAM membership as a future work session topic to discuss what the Council’s expectations are for the membership and desired benefits.
Between legislative sessions, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities will propose various topics suggested by its members, including Laramie, for the Management Council of the Legislature to study as it prepares for the next year’s session.
During the Feb. 5 meeting, Jordan brought three ideas for potential interim study topics for the Council to approve, which it did unanimously.
Jordan told Council during the meeting city staff recommended improving legislative transparency as its first topic to “enable greater and easier participation” in the state’s legislative process.
“We’re so fortunate to be near to Cheyenne, but as you know 45 miles between here and there can be long and treacherous,” Jordan said during the meeting. “Unfortunately, we as well as many other of our municipal sister cities, are not able to participate as well as we would like sometimes in the process, simply because we can’t physically get there, or it’s really dangerous to get there.”
While the issue may not affect Laramie the same way it might affect a city like Cody, Jordan said it would be useful to have a way to create or facilitate “any sort of live or real-time public input” for times when weather or other issues prevent safe passage to Cheyenne.
“If you can testify publicly through technology means, we think that could really be helpful to our city and other cities,” Jordan said during the meeting.
City staff recommendations also included optional municipality participation in the state insurance pool as a recommended topic after the Senate failed to pass a bill, Senate File 79, in January. The bill — sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie — would have allowed cities the option of buying into the insurance pool for state employees. Jordan said during the meeting she believed the topic is “worthy of future study” by the Management Council, which sets the interim legislative agenda.
The final topic proposed by city staff is to look at implementing a statewide 911 coordinator position, although it may be dropped from the list if House Bill 161 passes, since it would implement one. Currently, the bill has been referred to the Senate Committee for Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs. If the bill doesn’t pass, Jordan explained at the meeting it’s an important topic for the Management Council to consider for the 2020 Legislative session.
“The state does not have a designated 911 coordinator, and thereby that coordinator has not created a state 911 plan,” Jordan said at the meeting, “PSAPs – Public Safety Answering Points like [the Laramie/Albany County Records and Communications Center] — are unable to access certain federal grant funding that could be available to us locally and statewide if the state had the 911 coordinator and the 911 plan.”
The City Council chose not to add or amend any of the city staff’s recommendations. City councilman Brian Harrington will represent Laramie at the WAM Winter conference Wednesday-Friday.
