Not every member of the Laramie City Council was thrilled to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the city’s energy efficiency investment grade audit, which was approved by the Council in a 7-2 vote during the June 18 meeting.
The investment grade audit to be completed by Honeywell International, Inc., will give the city an in-depth look at cost-saving measures and projects for buildings and mechanical systems that will pay for themselves over time in energy savings.
More than just switching out light bulbs, interim Public Works director Brooks Webb said, “it gets a little deeper.”
“It’s intended to provide an engineering and economic analysis that we can use in the feasibility of developing and implementing capital improvement projects into the future,” Webb said during the meeting.
He added the audit will be done in six phases, which will include nearly every city-owned building, from the wastewater treatment plant to the Laramie Community Recreation Center. The maximum the city would spend on the audit is close to $281,000.
Councilwoman Jessica Stalder was concerned, however, that the expensive audit was just a way for Honeywell to try to sell its own equipment and services.
While the company does sell some services, including HVAC equipment, City Manager Janine Jordan said they are not salesmen.
“They bring a certain expertise to the table that simply we don’t have,” she said during the meeting. “Their information is semi-impartial as well. … They’re going out working on our behalf, on the public’s behalf, to bring us information about a variety of projects that hopefully is objective and is not marketing materials that a vendor might bring us.”
The city’s chief operating officer, Malea Brown, added the contract with Honeywell has a clause ensuring each suggested energy efficiency project goes through a bid process. Anyone can bid on the projects, including Honeywell, but the city can choose the best fit for each individual project.
“We are not obliged to execute any projects,” Jordan said during the meeting. “We would come to you with a recommendation to execute projects that make business sense. That’s the position that staff would take.”
Stalder and Councilman Charles McKinney voted “no” on the professional services agreement with Honeywell.
