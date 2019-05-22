After hearing concerns from a local business, the city is submitting a new design for the Third Street medians to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
The Laramie City Council unanimously approved the intent to submit the design changes during Tuesday’s meeting.
In 2015, WYDOT announced its plan to complete major maintenance on Third Street from Interstate 80 to Curtis Street, including repairs to traffic signals, resurfacing the street and improving accessibility per the guidelines in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The “gateway medians” were approved by Council in April 2017 as part the 3,2,1 … 3rd Street! Action plan, a collaboration with the Laramie Main Street Alliance. The original design featured a southern median crossing the Kearney Street intersection and a northern median crossing the intersection of Clark Street.
Concerned with how the northern median would affect access to the Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union’s sole entrance on Clark Street, president and CEO Tyler Valentine said he approached city staff to look at shifting the design.
“If that median were to go through that intersection, it would restrict anyone traveling the southbound direction from accessing our business off of Third Street without going around the city block,” Valentine said at the Council meeting.
The city amended the design to shorten the median to go between Lewis and Clark Streets without crossing the intersection.
Councilman Bryan Shuster said he “didn’t support the medians” when they were originally adopted and never will, adding they’ll “make a great snow fence, too, like the ones on Grand (Avenue) do.”
Local business owner Gustave Anderson expressed concerns with how snowplows will adjust to the narrower lanes around the medians because “it’s going to be a constant battle for the businesses that are around those medians to try and keep that snow and ice off of their sidewalks.”
“I’d like to see something where the city and potentially Main Street and WYDOT and some of those business owners work together to put together some kind of plans to try to mitigate that,” Anderson said.
WYDOT’s project was originally planned for 2020 but was pushed back to 2023 to accommodate city water projects underneath the street. WYDOT officials told the Boomerang Tuesday the Third Street project is now scheduled for 2025.
