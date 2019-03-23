In an effort to help incentivize industrial development in Laramie, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s road standards outlined in the Unified Development Code to allow for narrower streets in industrial zoning districts.
The new standard would set a recommended minimum road width of 38 feet in local, nonresidential industrial zoning districts, which would make a road with travel lanes, but no on-street parking. Originally, all nonresidential streets had to be 46 feet wide to accommodate parking.
After council members expressed concerns with not providing parking or space for oversized loads to maneuver with the narrower streets, the applicant, Dave Coffey with Coffey Engineering & Surveying, said it actually provides more options.
“We’re not trying to dictate that this is the only width of street that we’re going to have available to us for an industrial zone,” Coffey said. “The changes that are being made to the code are going to allow [Planning Manager Derek] Teini and the engineering staff some flexibility to work with a developer to get it right. Otherwise, the developer is stuck with a 46-foot-wide street.”
In addition to cost savings for developers as they create new roads, the city saves money when maintaining narrower roads, Coffey said. Additionally, he said the lack of parking would make it safer for bigger trucks and oversized loads to navigate without worrying about hitting parked cars.
The roads would still be wide enough to accommodate traffic commonly associated with industrial zones, Teini said during the meeting. Additionally, the roads would still be required to accommodate the city’s largest emergency vehicles, like ladder fire trucks.
Councilman Bryan Shuster said he liked the measure, adding there was “no problem with this” as far as he could see. Councilwoman Jessica Stalder said she thought it was “awesome” Coffey was trying to find ways to help incentivize development.
Prior to the vote, every road in the city had to be wide enough to accommodate parking. Teini explained to the Planning Commission, which approved the standard changes before moving on to council, not every street needs parking, and it could just become unused empty space.
“When you look at this from a planning principles standpoint, do you design streets to accommodate things like parking in areas that you typically don’t park on the street?” Teini asked the commission. “In industrial zones, you typically don’t. … Might as well just provide that on-site somewhere and let our streets function as streets, which ultimately, in the end, helps development progress forward because it’s cheaper to build a street.”
