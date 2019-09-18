The Laramie City Council voted unanimously in approval Tuesday to install faster broadband services in three city buildings, a move that helps both residents and emergency responders.
Visionary Communication, Inc., was awarded a bid by the state to improve broadband connectivity to school districts, including Albany County School District No. 1.
Since the company had to obtain a license to lay the fiber in Laramie’s right of ways, the city saw an opportunity to extend the connection from the work the company was already doing to three nearby buildings: City Hall, the Laramie Community Recreation Center and Laramie Fire Station No. 3, which houses the backup emergency dispatch center.
The additional fiber includes a $52,800 price tag, coming out of the city’s general fund.
The E-911 fund, which helps fund emergency response improvements statewide, will pay for the connection to the fire station.
One of the driving forces behind the decision to extend the fiber connections was the backup 911 dispatch center located in the fire station. The city’s IT manager, Jonathan Rhoades, said the technology will allow the data from the primary response center to sync in real-time to the backup center so it’s ready to become the primary site if an emergency requires it.
With only 400 megabits of service, the system was in desperate need of the upgrade.
“The connection to the backup dispatch center is not fast enough to support the load that we need to have an instantaneous live connection,” Rhoades said. “So, this 10-gigabit fiber connection would allow for that.”
The agreement also partners with the Laramie County Combined Communications Center in Cheyenne to create a new link for phone service and 911 redundancy, speeding up the connection from 1.5 to 100 megabits. This came at no extra cost, Rhoades said, because the city agreed to allow the company to use some of the city’s available server rack space.
Beyond emergency response needs, Rhoades noted the cost to install the new connections will be partially offset over time by reduced hardware replacement costs at the recreation center for the current, slower system.
The connection at the recreation center will be better and faster for patrons and staff alike, as well as more resistant to weather events that can sometimes affect the connection.
Beyond what it provides the city, Visionary Public Relations Director Stacie McDonald told the council during the meeting the company is also offering fiber service to local businesses and has added more towers in the Laramie area to improve connectivity citywide.
“It’s exciting for the whole town because we’re now able to offer this service, 50 megabits and higher, to residents all over the community,” McDonald said.
Councilmen Brian Harrington and Charles McKinney were absent from the vote.
(1) comment
Outstanding decisions ! This will benefit the city for years. Now, verify completion per the contract.
