The Laramie City Council is looking to the future, voting June 18 to approve a professional services agreement with the Fourth Economy to create a new, “Laramie-centric” 10-year economic development plan.
Sarah Reese, the city’s economic and community initiatives administrator, said the city issued a Request for Qualifications looking for firms that would help develop a new economic development plan to replace the previous version found in chapter 9 of the city’s comprehensive plan.
A diverse selection committee was involved in the selection process, and Reese said it included people from the University of Wyoming, the Albany County campus of Laramie County Community College, the Wyoming Business Council, the Albany County Commission and the city’s fee for service partners, including the Laramie Main Street Alliance and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
The Fourth Economy, Reese said, came out on top, with “pretty unanimous” enthusiasm.
“(Fourth Economy) had a lot of experience in town-and-gown engagement and were really well acquainted with leveraging on-campus resources and assets for off-campus prosperity,” Reese said during the meeting. “The team looks at the authenticity of place and looks at the strengths within a community to leverage and propel economic development, so we’re very excited to work with them.”
More than just a one-plan-fits-all firm, the Fourth Economy looks at four main values: curiosity, collaboration, creativity, empathy and fun.
“I think if they really hold to those values, it’s a good match for Laramie because I think that those values describe our community pretty well,” Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty said during the meeting.
The city originally budgeted $100,000 for the study, but it will actually cost $115,000. Councilwoman Jessica Stalder expressed concerns about the higher price tag, wondering if it was a fair price for the plan.
City Manager Janine Jordan said the $100,000 recommended during the city’s budgeting sessions this spring was more of a ballpark figure since the city hadn’t conducted a similar study in about 10 years.
“I think in this circumstance we’re going to get what we pay for; this is a 10-year guide for the community,” Jordan said during the meeting. “I want to assure you I don’t see it as over budget because the budgeted number was a pretty rough number given our lack of history with these things.”
Many council members also expressed the desire to have public input on the plan as it’s created. Reese said the mantra of the selection committee has been “of and for the public.”
“(Fourth Economy is) well acquainted with engaging, dynamic and diverse community groups to create a common vision and actionable goals,” Reese said during the meeting.
The council voted unanimously to approve the professional services agreement with the Fourth Economy.
Reese said the firm is going to make periodic visits through the late summer and early fall and plans to present the new economic development plan as early as 2020.
