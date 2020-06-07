The Laramie City Council approved more than $1 million in infrastructure projects on Tuesday that both went to Simon Contractors.
The first calls for construction plans for upsizing water mains in Flint Street between 14th and 11th streets, and on 10th Street between Bradley and Gibbon streets. The purpose is to improve water service flow to water hydrants and future development in the area. Simon was the sole bidder with a revised amount of $639,314. A nearby proposed multi-story apartment structure would require the increased capacity, and a year ago the developer offered to pay for a portion of the project.
The vote from council was unanimous, save councilman Charles McKinney, who was absent.
A multi-phase project along Third Street was also approved, meant to replace an unreliable valve system along the roadway. A total not to exceed $700,428 was approved, putting the cost for the two projects estimated at $1,339,742.
“There are many times where if something happens in this area we have a hard time shutting down the water,” William Winkler, a civil engineer for the city, told council members. “Repairs are constantly and risk property damage. This has been a goal of our utility office to get the valves updated for the area.”
The vote was again unanimous, except for Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty, who abstained, and McKinney, who was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.