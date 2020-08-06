Proposed changes to snow removal and associated abatement fees moved forward during a Laramie City Council meeting Tuesday, but not before council members added several hours to the time before walkways in the city must be cleared.
The proposed ordinance considered on Tuesday amends the city code on nuisance and abatement in several places. Notably, while residents are currently expected to have snow removed by noon the day following a snow event, the proposed amendment would require snow and ice would to be cleared by 7 a.m. after it snows. The earlier removal time would give city staff the chance to begin working on enforcement at the beginning of a work day rather than mid-day, city Planning Manager Derek Teini said.
“The purpose of the snow removal ordinance is to remove snow from sidewalks before people start walking on them,” Teini told the council. “People start walking on sidewalks before noon. Secondly, this allows staff to come into the office and begin inspecting for snow removal in heavily-trafficked areas.”
Once a property is given a notice for snow removal, the code enforcement officer waits 24 hours before going back to see whether snow has been cleared. If it has not, the city begins the process of contacting a contractor to clear the snow no less than 24 hours after the notice was posted. If the snow is cleared before the contractor arrives to begin work, there is no penalty, Teini said.
The process for identifying delinquent properties that receive notices is a combination of complaints and inspections of high-traffic areas, Teini said.
If the proposed ordinance as written had passed, city staff could theoretically have started posting notices for snow removal beginning at 7 a.m. But Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty said she thought 7 a.m. was too early to begin posting such notices. As such, she moved to change the time from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
That amendment passed 7-2, with Councilman Charles McKinney and Councilwoman Jayne Pearce voting “no.”
Those who do not clear their snow and face an abatement process will also pay more under the proposed regulations. For any snow abatements, the current fee is the contractors cost plus a $50 administrative fee. The proposed ordinance includes a staff recommendation that the fee be $100 or 50% of the contractors fee, whichever is greater.
Teini said the current fee is simply too low for the city to ultimately recoup the cost of removing snow.
“What we’re finding is that once we contact individuals to let them know an abatement is going to occur, they simply let us clean up the property with a 20% fee because it’s easier for them to do so,” Teini said. “What that means is city staff is administering snow removal cleanup for property owners who do not clean snow up.”
Additionally, Teini said about one-third of snow removal fees go to collections. The current fee, he said, doesn’t cover the cost for abatement, so once the collection agency takes its cut, it’s a loss for the city. The increase in fees would help cover the associate costs now being taken at a loss, Teini said.
Councilwoman Jessica Stalder, however, said she didn’t like the idea of increasing the cost of abatements to cover the losses put on the city mostly by repeat-offenders who don’t clear snow. She also said she didn’t think the task of contacting a contractor to clear a property was particularly onerous on staff. As such, she moved to amend the ordinance so the fees would remain unchanged.
Teini said he wanted to reiterate that part of the intent of raising the fee was the hope that those given snow removal notices would no longer opt to have the snow cleared with a 20% fee, and instead just clear the snow themselves.
Stalder’s amendment failed, however, with Mayor Joe Shumway, Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel, Councilman Brian Harrington, Councilman Bryan Shuster and Pearce voting “no.”
The amended proposed ordinance with a new start time of 10 a.m. for notices and the increased abatement fee schedule passed its first of three readings on a 6-3 vote. Councilman Paul Weaver, as well as Stalder and McKinney voted against the measure. The council is expected to vote on a second reading during its Aug. 18 meeting.
(1) comment
The city ordinance is written as if it only snows once every 24 hours, and always at night - never during the day. And that snow never blows into an area that has already been shoveled, rather than falling from the sky. Completely unrealistic! The move to 10 AM is an improvement but will not stop unreasonable ticketing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.