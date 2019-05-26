A Laramie man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery and one count of domestic battery for a May 18 incident in which he allegedly chased his daughter’s boyfriend with a knife.
40-year-old Sergio Ortega-Lopez was arrested that Saturday after an officer with the Laramie Police Department was dispatched to a house on S. 6th Street after receiving a report of a “father and son who were currently in a physical altercation and one of the subjects had a knife.”
Ortega-Lopez’s daughter told police that she got into an argument with her father after tracking him down when he had been drunk driving around town.
During the argument, Ortega-Lopez was drunk and “became verbally aggressive towards her boyfriend, and the defendant called her boyfriend derogatory name (sic) several times and they began pushing and shoving each other, then punching each other,” according to a police affidavit.
Ortega-Lopez then grabbed a kitchen knife then began “charging her boyfriend” as the boyfriend ran out of the house.
The daughter then called Ortega-Lopez’s son, who arrived as his father was still chasing the boyfriend.
The “brother and defendant engaged in physical altercation and at one point her brother grabbed the knife out of the defendant’s hand and threw it into front yard,” the affidavit states. “They were both involved in a physical altercation when the police arrived.”
The son had a roughly three-inch laceration that he said he believed he received when he grabbed for the knife.
The boyfriend also told police that the “defendant shoved his daughter on her chest into the wall and the defendant knew she was pregnant.”
Ortega-Lopez denied ever having a knife and continued to argue he had committed no crime as he was being taken to the county jail.
