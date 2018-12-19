An Arizona man was arrested Sunday morning on Laramie’s northwest side after being suspected of manufacturing dimethyltryptamine, a psychedelic drug most commonly associated with shamanic rituals.
Gregory Lousignot, 47, has been charged with having an unlawful clandestine laboratory operations, felonious possession of DMT, and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Lousignot was driving on Interstate 80 near the Stockyard Road exit when Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Carroll pull him over after seeing Lousignot’s brown Jeep drive over a fog line.
According to Carroll’s affidavit, Louisignont admitted to having a “small amount” of marijuana in the Jeep after Carroll spotted a dispensary receipt on the passenger seat.
Caroll put Louisignont in his patrol vehicle and then searched the defendant’s Jeep.
In a backpack, Carroll found two Mason jars containing a “dark brownish green colored liquid.”
In a USPS package, Carroll found a bag labelled “Acacia Confusa,” a tree from southeast Asia.
The bark of that tree contains DMT, which is commonly distilled to create the purified street drug.
Lousignont told the deputy he was used the root to make a tea, which he said assists him in “stabilizing his emotional well-being” and helps his attempts to “do better by himself.”
“Lousignont said that it would make him violently ill, but would help him,” according to Carroll’s affidavit.
A conviction of unlawful clandestine laboratory operations carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine.
To convict Lousignot of that charge, prosecutors would need to prove his possession of DMT-related material meant he had “the intent to engage in a clandestine laboratory operation.”
