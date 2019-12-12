University of Wyoming trustees approved the hiring of consulting firms to prepare for the construction of a parking garage along Grand Avenue and the relocation of utilities underneath Wyoming Hall as that building is prepared for demolition.
During a Wednesday morning conference call, the trustees authorized administrators to negotiate a contract with Colorado’s ST+B Engineering and Laramie’s Coffey Engineering for the Wyoming Hall project, with a total price not to exceed $400,000.
UW put out a request for proposals this year for the utility relocations, and received three responses.
That utility work will require UW to reroute steam and condensate lines currently connected to Wyoming Hall, reroute other utilities housed in Wyoming Hall’s mechanical room, and add new campus hot water hearing.
The demolition of Wyoming Hall will also necessitate re-location of water lines, irrigation lines, electric lines, sewer lines and internet lines.
The trustees also approved administrators to enter into a contract totally up to $100,000 with two more consultants, Cheyenne’s By Architectural Means and Colorado’s AMD Architects, to work on preparations for a multi-story parking garage. Three responses were also received for that request for proposals.
As part of the construction of new dormitories on campus, hundreds of parking spaces on the west side of 15th Street are expected to be eliminated in coming years.
The planned parking garage is expected to hold 300-400 spaces for UW employees. The garage is also expected to house offices for UW Police and a drop-off area for campus buses.
UW had initially planned to include a welcome center in the garage, but that proposal has since been walked back.
To proceed with construction of a parking garage on the site of UW’s existing parking lot south of Ivinson Avenue between 10th and 11th streets, UW still needs to get an alley running through the lot— one that’s platted on paper but doesn’t exist in reality — vacated by the city of Laramie.
On Monday, the city’s planning commission voted to vacate the alley.
The city can charge applicants for a right-of-way vacation, but City Planning Manager Derek Teini recommended not charging UW for the vacation, noting that the circumstances meet all requirements outlined in city code for UW not to be charged.
The Laramie City Council could still add a charge when the proposal comes up for the three required readings before it’s finalized.
