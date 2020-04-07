Under a contract extension approved by Albany County Commissioners in March, a consulting firm will soon begin work on designing 20 miles of trails for the Pilot Hill Project.
The consultant, SE Group, is expected to present a final land-use plan for the area in June.
Pilot Hill organizer Sarah Brown Mathews told the commissioners in March that SE Group’s trail design process will include “engineering and flag work.”
“That would make it so that volunteers in the community, along with some trained partners, could begin trail construction,” she said.
SE Group is getting an extra $20,000 for the work, but none of that will have to come from the county’s budget.
For the current phase of the work, SE Group will design the pedestrian-only trails as well as the first “bottom-to-top” route and the primary connector trail to the U.S. Forest Service’s Pole Mountain unit.
In January, the consulting firm released a drafted plan for the property that envisioned 39.7 miles of new trails east of Laramie once the 5,500-acre section of property becomes public land — a process likely to be completed this year.
The vast majority of those trails are plane northern section of the Pilot Hill property, with the southern section of property managed by the state as a Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
In the drafted plan, 34.3 miles of the new trail system would be placed in the Pilot Hill land’s northern section, dubbed the “Recreation Zone,” which consists of 3,450 acres.
Only one trail, running for 2.8 miles, would be placed on the property’s southern section, which consists of 3,000 acres.
To help connect the Pilot Hill property with the National Forest Service land that lies to the east, another 2.6 miles of trails are envisioned to be constructed on the NFS land.
A few years ago, Albany County began trying to raise $10.5 million to buy the Pilot Hill land from Warren Livestock Co. However, that plan changed in 2018, when the Office of State Lands and Investments agreed to acquire the land by exchanging pieces of inaccessible public land in exchange for the Pilot Hill property.
OSLI is still expected to acquire most of the property through a land-swap, though the University of Wyoming agreed in November to pay $2.4 million to acquire 1,233 acres of the property.
In February, Occidental Petroleum relinquished its surface access rights to the Pilot Hill land.
