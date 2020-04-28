Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, will seek re-election this fall to Laramie’s House District 13.
Connolly had considered retiring from her 11-year career in the legislature at the end of this session, but decided to put her retirement on hold in light of recent events.
“The challenges we now face as a state, in our communities, and with our families and neighbors are too important for me to stop serving our community,” she said in a press release. “I have been asked to use my experience and leadership to help craft solutions to address not only the impact of COVID-19, but also the downturn of the economy. I am ready and willing to continue to serve.”
Connolly, who is the Minority Floor Leader of the House of Representatives, serves on numerous standing and select committees, including the Legislature’s Management Council and as vice chair of the Revenue Committee.
Connolly first ran for office to address issues of access to high quality education and equality for Wyomingites. She has served on a variety of education committees including the standing committee on education, the school finance recalibration committee, and the post secondary education attainment council.
In her press release, Connolly said that education, from pre-K through graduate level university study, has always been a priority. “We should be proud of the educational system we have developed in the state. It is one of the best in the nation. However, we must continue to assure access, opportunity and equity for all our students. We must pay attention to 21st century needs; the next generations depend on us.”
Connolly also serves as the legislative liaison to the Department of Workforce Services and the Department of Family Services. “These appointments, especially today, have made me acutely aware of the absolute need for us to address the food and housing insecurity that so many of our residents are currently experiencing. We must do better in the future to assure living wages, adequate health care, environments free of discrimination, and a social safety net for our neighbors.”
Connolly has a PhD in sociology and a law degree, and is a professor in the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice at the University of Wyoming where she has won several teaching awards. Her son Lucas attended public schools in Laramie, and is now a stand-up comic in New York.
Connolly faces a primary challenge as Democrat Marc Homer, who serves on Laramie’s Planning Commission, announced in January that he’d run for Connolly’s seat
