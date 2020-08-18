Cathy Connolly will stay on as Albany County’s House District 13 representative for at least two more years.
Connolly received almost 62% of the votes in the Tuesday primary election, against challenger Marc Homer, a total of 592 against Homer’s 346. She has been in the Legislature since 2008 and is also a professor at the University of Wyoming.
The race has been interesting for both candidates, as Connolly originally considered retiring from the statehouse after this session. But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck Wyoming, she decided to stay in politics, at least for a little longer.
“I was asked to use my experience to help solve the challenges that are before the state right now,” Connolly told the Laramie Boomerang in May. “We have COVID-19 and an economic downturn when it comes to oil. I want to be part of the solution, so I decided to stay on two more years to do just that.”
Homer is a former Kids Count director who told the Boomerang in May that he’d been considering a run for the Legislature since the mid-2000s, when Rep. Jane Warren retired.
Connolly was the one who succeeded Warren.
While Homer was disappointed by the news of losing, he still felt he’d managed to make a difference in this year’s race.
“Normally, we’ll only have about 400 to 500 Democrats voting in the primary election,” Homer said Tuesday night after the ballots were counted. “Tonight, we had nearly 1,000 come out.”
Homer wished Connolly well in her next term in the Legislature, but also urged her and her fellow legislators to do something positive to help the state.
“There are a lot of people in crisis and transition now, which is what I’ve learned while out on the campaign trail,” Homer said. “I hope my opponent will see that people have been more energized this election season and coming out to vote.”
Connolly couldn’t be reached by phone Tuesday night.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at {a id=”LPlnk124990” href=”mailto:elfylucille@gmail.com” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank” data-auth=”NotApplicable”}elfylucille@gmail.com{/a}. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
