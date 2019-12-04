Community Holidays of Laramie is short of sponsors to fill all gift requests that it has received this year.
After renewing an annual collaboration to make sure everyone in town receives a gift for Christmas, the community partnership still needs 32 more sponsors to fill, by Monday, all gift requests that have been received.
Community Holidays a partnership between local churches, the city of Laramie, Christmas for Kids, Salvation Army, Laramie Interfaith and others.
Mary Burman, who helps organize the effort, said that Community Holidays filled about 250 gift requests last year.
“We’ve never not filled all the requests, and people are very generous in Laramie,” she said. “We’ve not had much publicity this year, which is probably our fault. But we don’t want to fail, and Laramie people always come through.”
To register to be a sponsor, contact Community Holidays at www.communityholidays.org, and select “Sponsor Form” to register as a sponsor. Potential sponsors can also send an e-mail to communityholidays@gmail.com.
Once a person registers as a sponsor, a Community Holidays sponsor will email that sponsor a gift request, which details the individuals in a family that needs gifts and suggested gifts for those individuals.
Sponsors are expected to spend $35-50 per person.
Sponsors should bring unwrapped gifts to First Baptist Church on Monday, Dec. 18.
Community Holidays got its start in the early 1990s and ran until 2012. It was restarted in 2015 by a board of about 10 volunteers.
After all gifts are received Monday, Burman said Community Holidays volunteers will supplement each family’s gift bag with additional gifts donated from Salvation Army, books that have been donated from publishers and, hopefully, food cards derived from cash donations.
Needy families can also enter a drawing for two bicycles that have been donated.
Additionally, sponsors can donate wrapping paper, tape and ribbon to accompany their gifts. Volunteers are welcome to help sort and distribute gifts.
