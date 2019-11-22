Agencies and individuals across the Laramie community are renewing an annual collaboration aimed at making sure everyone in town receives a gift for Christmas.
Community Holidays of Laramie is now looking for sponsors to fill gift requests, and it’s accepting applications from families who would like assistance with Christmas gifts.
Jasmine Parten, who chairs Community Holidays of Laramie, said she’s expecting to serve about 230 people this year.
“We provide a Christmas for families in need,” she said.
Community Holidays got its start in the early 1990s and ran until 2012. It was restarted in 2015 by a board of about 10 volunteers.
Anyone who wants to sponsor a person or family can request a shopping list with needed items, wanted items, ages and clothing sizes. Sponsors are expected to spend $35-50 per person. Sponsors drop off unwrapped gifts, and gift distribution is scheduled to take place on Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
“Everything is kept completely anonymous, so the sponsors never get the name of the individuals,” Parten said.
Sponsors can also donate wrapping paper, tape and ribbon to accompany their gifts. Volunteers are welcome to help sort and distribute gifts. Parten said sponsors are definitely still needed to adopt families.
“The more sponsors we can get, the better,” she said.
In order to streamline the process and prevent duplicate applications, families with students in Albany County School District No. 1 should apply for assistance through their school’s counselor.
Community Holidays of Laramie is a partnership between local churches, the city of Laramie, Christmas for Kids, Salvation Army, Laramie Interfaith and others.
