Albany County Commissioners expressed support this month for work being done to explore a statewide consolidation of the 23 counties’ workers’ compensation plans. The commissioners are also skeptical about whether they should join the eventual statewide plan.
Counties’ workers’ compensation plans are administered by the Department of Workforce Services.
Peter Obermueller, the outgoing executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, began exploring the possibility of consolidating those county plans after legislators added a state statute in 2017 to allow for such a change.
That statute now allows “county governments or county governmental entities to establish a collective system to report payroll, pay premiums, process injury reports, manage claims and provide other services required” by state law.
Commissioners passed a resolution in support of Obermueller’s effort Jan. 2.
“The concept here is that there’s 23 different workers’ compensation accounts for 23 different counties, and this is the county commissioner association exploring what would happen if we got together to share a plan,” Commissioner Heber Richardson said. “The challenge we have is that the data isn’t in.”
At that meeting, Clerk Jackie Gonzales urged caution. Albany County has few injuries and its rates are typically much lower than other counties.
“In 2019, our rates are going down,” she said. “As a financial consideration, I would really like to look and examine all the numbers when we get the data.”
The premiums counties pay are affected by a base rate, that serves as a default for all counties.
An individual county’s rate is then adjusted from that to create the premium rate, which can be raised or lowered from the base rate based on a county’s expected liabilities.
In 2019, the base rate for most county employees is 2.49 percent — meaning a county would need to pay 2.49 percent of all wages into its DWS pool. Albany County’s rate, however, is just 1.18 percent.
Since 2017, Albany County’s highest premium rate for those employees has been 1.39 percent. Conversely, the highest base rate in that timeframe has been 2.8 percent.
Employees in some classifications might have higher or lower rates.
This year, Albany County’s rate for a clerical office worker, like those in the clerk’s or treasurer’s office, is 0.19 percent.
The rate for a volunteer firefighter is 3.16 percent.
A county’s individual rate can be affected by its claims and discounts for safety training.
“We try to take advantage of those discounts as best we can,” Gonzales said.
Obermueller told the Laramie Boomerang that, when be began analyzing the state’s base rate, he discovered that “individual counties weren’t doing everything they could do, and the base rate was higher than it should be.”
He said counties that already have low rates would benefit from the consolidated plan.
Under Obermueller’s vision, all counties would pay into a pool, creating a surplus of funds that can be reinvested into counties for claims programs.
“There’s a reason that counties that are doing really well should be out in front of this,” he said.
All counties won’t be required to join for the plan to work, but it will “work better if all of them do,” Obermueller said.
As part of exploring that plan, WCCA expects to create a governing board for the new system, exploring staffing needs for such a plan and establish premium rate estimates.
Counties pay more than $4 million in workers’ compensation premiums each year.
At Tim Chesnut’s last meeting as commission chairman before leaving his seat on the county board, he said he’d “probably not be sold” on the WCCA plan if he had a say.
Obermueller said he’d like to have the new consolidated program launched by July 1, 2020.
“There’s no downside to this,” he said. “If it all falls apart, everybody just becomes their same employer again.”
Obermueller, who’s been highly regarded by both legislators and and county officials during his tenure, is leaving WCCA at the end to January to helm the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
He will be replaced by Jerimiah Rieman, former Gov. Matt Mead’s economic diversification director.
