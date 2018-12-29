Albany County Commissioners are seeking input from their employees and the public on whether to adjust their meeting times and dates in 2019.
Like nearly all counties in the state, Albany County hosts its commission meetings on Tuesday mornings.
However, incumbent commissioner Pete Gosar, who’s replacing long-time commissioner Tim Chesnut, made meeting times a key campaign topic in 2018.
He said commission meetings should be moved to the evening to allow more members of the public to attend.
Both Chesnut and commissioner Heber Richardson, who was re-elected in November, pushed back on that idea.
The meeting time survey was prepared by the Albany County Attorney’s Office with the input of current commissioners.
The survey was sent Friday to county employees and other “community partners,” like the surveyors, construction contractors and engineers that do business with the county.
The eight-question survey asks respondents to explain whether they prefer meetings to continue being held during business hours, or if they should be moved to the evening.
“Would a change of time, if Commissioner meetings were held after 5 p.m., affect your office’s/department’s/business’s operations?” the survey also asks.
During the election, Richardson expressed opposition to moving the meetings to evening time. He said it would be taxing for county employees, who would also need to be paid more for the time they spend at meetings.
Gosar will not yet be seated on the county board next week, when commissioners discuss the survey results at their first meeting of the year.
However, Gosar will have replaced Chesnut by the time the county board votes on their meeting schedule for 2019.
An annual resolution setting meeting times is customary among county commissions in Wyoming.
As of Friday, members of the public can also respond to the survey via Albany County’s main website at http://www.co.albany.wy.us/
