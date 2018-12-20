Albany County commissioners will look to boost maintenance at county buildings in 2019 amid concerns the courthouse’s one-man maintenance team, Roy Torres, is overworked.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, nurse manager Melissa Zaferos asked commissioners to develop a plan to better maintain offices outside the courthouse.
The Public Health office is located on Second Street, and Zaferos said the lack of a snow removal plan is a concern for her clients.
“Many of them have extra difficulty getting around, and some of them are mothers with small children,” he said.
The building’s heating system has also been unreliable in the past five weeks, she said.
“The heating has been off and on for a while,” she said. “I’m a nurse manager. I’m not the most qualified person to determine what the heating needs of the building are … but when it’s 50 degrees, to say ‘undress your baby in this cold environment’ seems a little bit silly.”
Outgoing Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut said Torres’ time is already stretched thin at the courthouse. He suggested the new commission work in 2019 on contracting out more work or hiring a part-time employee to aid Torres.
“Roy may not be here for much longer if we don’t give him some support, because it’s too big of a job for one person,” Chesnut said.
Torres said he’s been taken on more responsibilities during his time as maintenance supervisor. As a result, some of the basic upkeep has been lacking.
“The landscaping this year wasn’t as good as I’d like to see it,” Torres said. “I didn’t have the time.”
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said the commissioners need to develop a better plan for snow removal.
The icy sidewalks in the past month are creating a legal liability, she said. Several customers and employees, including Trent herself, have fallen on the ice.
“We’ve got to take measures to be cleaning off the ice more thoroughly,” Trent said.
