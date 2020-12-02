The Albany County Board of Commissioners tabled a preliminary application for a subdivision east of Laramie during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The Rocky Ridge Estates subdivision would be located just east of the Imperial Heights neighborhood and consist of seven lots on a 35-acre parcel for single-family residential use. The parcel sits to the northeast of Imperial Heights and just south of a section of undeveloped state land that’s home to the Schoolyard trail system. The subdivision would tentatively connect to city streets via Quarterhorse Drive.
During a public hearing, several attendees expressed concern about the subdivision, as it sits within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone and has several vulnerable features considered capable of transporting contaminants into the Casper Aquifer.
The parcel is currently zoned for rural residential use, which permits dwellings on five-acre lots. Development within the subdivision would necessitate individual wells and on-site septic systems.
Geologist Bern Hinckley said the application should undergo a peer review before it moves forward. He described the property as consisting of exposed bedrock or bedrock covered by a thin layer soil, plus additional drainages he said were not noted in the application.
“Before you just give this subdivision a pass, you ought to get an opinion from someone other than the developer’s engineers,” he said. “It’s a complicated site.”
Robert Kelly, speaking on behalf of Albany County Clean Water Advocates, said a subdivision wouldn’t protect the aquifer.
“Five-acre plots on septic systems, with possible herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers, do not conserve and protect the sensitive lands that comprise the aquifer overlay zone,” he said.
City of Laramie planning manager Derek Teini summarized the city’s objections to the development. According to the city, the subdivision doesn’t conform to the city’s comprehensive plan, the county’s comprehensive plan or the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan.
The property is classified as Priority Growth Area 4 in the county’s comprehensive plan, which are areas where the plan encourages low-density residential uses. According to the plan, “conservation and protection of agricultural operations, wildlife habitat and sensitive lands is a high priority.”
“The county is under no obligation to actually plat this land at the highest density possible,” Teini said.
Further, he said, the property sits upgradient from a city wellhead.
“It is the board’s obligation to safeguard the Casper Aquifer wells and springs, and this can be achieved by a lower-density subdivision,” he said.
Access to the property is proposed via Quarterhorse Drive, and an attorney hired by landowner Max Coulthard has argued that public access already exists. The city says permission is required for this access and has not been granted.
County planner David Gertsch said the subdivision complies with Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations, such as identifying vulnerable features and showing 100-foot setbacks. Because it’s zoned rural residential, a site-specific investigation is not required for the application, he said.
Commissioner Pete Gosar pointed out that a claim by the applicant’s attorney that the property has legal access doesn’t necessarily mean the property actually has legal access.
“I’m not sure if I’m for it or against it, but we need more time and some more questions answered,” he said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson accused the city of misapplying its planning documents, which may assert preferences but aren’t legally binding.
“The city is playing an intimidation game because they want to cost the applicant money and intimidate him and make it hard for him to do his subdivision,” Richardson said.
City attorney Bob Southard defended the city’s argument that it can withhold access to Quarterhorse Drive.
“The notion that a development can plug into those streets — that’s not allowable,” he said. “Nobody’s making up the law. This is the law. It is not to intimidate this applicant. He wishes to plug it into a city street.”
The commission voted to table the preliminary application until its Dec. 15th meeting.
