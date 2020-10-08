The Albany County Board of Commissioners approved the hiring of two temporary employees to help with COVID-19 testing.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, the commission approved the hiring of the two temporary surveillance coordinators, to be employed through Dec. 23, to help Albany County Public Health conduct surveillance testing in the community.
Public Health nurse Ryan Kiser said the two employees were needed to test community members who are uninsured or underinsured, with the goal of helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations.
“A job of this magnitude is more than what Public Health can handle on their own,” he said.
Funding would come from the federal CARES Act and is designated specifically for COVID-19 surveillance.
The county has already hired three part-time, temporary employees to enforce public health orders and variances at the cost of $65,000, which has already been reimbursed from the CARES Act.
The commissioners debated whether the employees would also assist with contact tracing, as that job is being handled by the state although the state has not been keeping up. They eventually agreed to specify that the two new employees would not help with contact tracing in the county until questions of liability between the state and the county were resolved.
