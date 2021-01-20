The Albany County Board of Commissioners approved applications from 11 local non-profit organizations requesting funds through the state’s Community Charitable Relief Program during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Organizations were invited to apply for reimbursement from the state for expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that hadn’t been otherwise compensated and were incurred from March 19-Dec. 30. Expenses could include the provision of goods and services to people impacted by the pandemic as well as the cost of safety procedures and equipment necessitated by the pandemic.
The state’s funding came through the federal CARES Act and has been apportioned for community organizations, according to grants specialist Bailey Quick. Albany County’s portion is $772,627.38, with any unused funding to be sent back to the state.
“The state allocated money to each county, to let counties allocate money to community organizations,” she said.
Organizations whose applications were approved by the commissioners include Albany County 4-H Council, Albany County 4-H Junior Leaders, Laramie Youth Crisis Center, Laramie Climb Wyoming, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Laramie Interfaith, Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Foster Closet, the Cottage at St. Matthew’s and United Way of Albany County.
Some of the funding requests were made to offset regular fundraising events that couldn’t take place in 2020, such as the Laramie Youth Crisis Center’s annual bowling fundraiser, which was expected to generate about $10,000.
Climb Wyoming purchased laptop computers for its families to allow them to participate in virtual programming. Eppson Center for Seniors purchased disposable food containers as it expanded its meal-delivery service last year, while also spending money on shelf-stable food for its patrons in case its staff got sick and was unable to make regular meal deliveries.
Laramie Interfaith requested about $171,000, most of which was spent on housing and utility assistance for low-income clients, according to executive director Josh Watanabe. Those costs included travel expenses so clients could access additional resources. He said the pandemic has exacerbated existing hardships for clients.
“For those who are housing-insecure and food-insecure, the COVID-19 pandemic has only further reduced any available opportunities to work towards self-sufficiency and financial independence either due to loss of jobs, increased unemployment, lack of work opportunities or direct COVID-related issues,” he writes in the application.
Laramie Foster Closet spent money during 2020 on regular deep-cleans of its facility, diapers for families that lost jobs, books and indoor activities for children doing school at home and gas for delivering supplies, among other things.
Applications from Laramie Connections Center, Laramie Reproductive Health and Peak Wellness are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.