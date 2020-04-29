The Laramie Free Wall, a downtown space that allows artists to hone their mural and graffiti skills, has been transformed into an impromptu collaborative mural in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artist Meg Thompson Stanton started the project last week by painting a mask-wearing pronghorn on the wall, leaving room in the landscape for additional wildlife. Then she invited a handful of local artists to contribute their own images in coming days.
The Free Wall is located in the alley that runs from Custer to Kearney streets between Third and Fourth streets. It includes the north and west sides of a low garage behind an apartment building, with one side facing the alley and the other side facing the parking lot of an adjacent property.
“I think artists are uniquely qualified to respond in all manner of ways and media to colossal and historical events — good and bad,” Thompson Stanton said.
She said artists create context around life experiences, allowing audiences to relate to them. They do some of their best work amid uncertainty.
“Most good creative work happens when the artist is taking risks and uncertain of the outcome,” she said.
In mulling the idea of a project for the Free Wall, she got stuck on the idea of delivering a message before she decided to trust the visual image that starts with the pronghorn.
“With additional artists adding their own take to the mural, there is a message of solidarity in it,” she said.
Artist Bethann Garramon Merkle is planning to contribute a wildlife image of her own, perhaps prairie dogs. Prairie dogs live in community, but with a deliberate design to their colonies.
“They all live together, but there’s also some really interesting research about how carefully spaced out their burrows are,” she said.
Garramon Merkle said she’s drawing inspiration from the onset of spring, a season that can be overlooked in Wyoming.
“Spring in Laramie feels precious, like we’ve almost given up on it by the time it warms up again,” she said.
She takes solace in annual touchstones that convince her that spring is indeed back — blooming aspen, pronghorn fawns, vultures returning, the first wildflowers. This year more than ever, they’re a reminder that normal life carries on.
“These moments where the rest of the wild system around us trickles back into town and keeps doing its thing no matter what’s going on in my life, that makes spring feel really special here,” she said.
The Free Wall was added to Laramie’s public art scene about two years ago, in response to artists requesting a space to use as they wish. Thompson Stanton, who founded Wyoming Art Party, was the director of the Laramie Public Art Coalition at the time.
The two walls are low to the ground, allowing for easy access, and artists can access them via parking areas that are adjacent to the alley. Because the wall is free to use, there’s no guarantee how long any piece will remain before it’s covered with new work.
