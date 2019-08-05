As Clayton and Molly Schultz enter their 10th year of the West Institute in Laramie, they discuss how they were led to initiate the one-year seminary program run out of Laramie Valley Chapel.
The West Institute is a partnership of Laramie Valley Chapel and Shepherd’s Theological Seminary in Cary, North Carolina. The master’s degree program is uniquely constructed as it takes one year to complete, and the classes are done one at a time.
The Schultzs grew up in Laramie and got married in their beginning years at Dallas Theological Seminary in Texas.
During their time at seminary, they observed what they call a “gap” in what the students said they believed and how those beliefs played out in students’ lives.
“We knew people who were in broken marriages and single students who were dealing with significant sin issues, and what they were learning about God wasn’t actually changing how they lived,” Clayton said.
Clayton said he noticed the same things in his own life. He explained the things he was learning from the Bible weren’t “transferring immediately” to his actions.
“It’s our desire, through what God has created with the West Institute, to see that gap diminish,” Clayton said.
“Seminary, the one we went to, was set up to disseminate really good information, but wasn’t really set up to investigate whether that was being lived out in the life of the student,” Clayton said.
He and his wife Molly said the world did not need another seminary, but it needed a different type of seminary.
“It wasn’t just our idea — God moved in us to get it started,” Clayton said.
He also mentioned the support and help they received from church leaders and members of Laramie Valley Chapel, as well as from Shepherd’s Theological Seminary.
The couple thought it was important to not “throw out” Biblical teaching and focus only on the individual with the seminary. They wanted to have “solid, Biblical teaching that was coupled with intrusive discipleship.”
The Schultzs also wanted to shorten the amount of time it took to get a master’s degree in theology.
“That was one of our experiences, too, is that we were in school for five years. And we thought at the end of it, ‘Wow that was a really long time,’” Molly said.
“When we were in school, we were taking three to four classes at a time and having all this different information, but it wasn’t in any kind of linear fashion,” she continued.
The couple emphasized it was not their goal to make it “easier” to get a master’s degree. They did not want to cut corners with the program. The West Institute is an accredited program.
“We spend the year just measuring our lives against the Word of God and trying to walk in obedience and repentance,” Clayton said.
The students study the Old Testament and New Testament and go to Israel as part of the curriculum. They also intensely study the life of Christ. After studying the Bible, students learn how to teach the Bible.
Clayton said they teach the students “how to study the Bible and remain consistent in the way you read it, the way scripture says you should read it.”
“We cover what we consider a core of Christian theology, that can be transferred into any other field,” Clayton said.
The Schultzs think it is important to live in accordance with scripture and help one another do that.
“We have an obligation, if there is a God, to follow him, according to the standards he has laid out,” Clayton said.
Students come from a variety of religious and non-religious backgrounds, as well as a variety of family situations. Average students range from ages 22-38, but they have had students in their 50s and 60s. They do not have to have a deep understanding of the Bible before starting, but they must have a “testimony of salvation.”
“It’s important to us that people understand the gospel message,” Clayton said.
They explained the gospel message to be that Christ suffered for the sins of the world and rose from the dead, defeating sin and death. He said this death of Christ for humanity’s sin was not in a “generic” way, but a “personal” way. He explained the students must trust in “Christ as their Savior.”
“Through that, we have peace with God,” Clayton continued, “but that also comes with an allegiance to Christ and living out what he’s called us to live out.”
Clayton said humans’ allegiance must transfer from themselves to Christ to have this salvation.
The Schultzs emphasized this as becoming a “servant of Christ” not just a “get out of hell” card.
Clayton and Molly explained their goal is to “see the breadth of the body of Christ come and learn.” Because of this desire, the Bible Institute was started in the same year as the West Institute.
The Bible Institute is a verse -by-verse study of the Bible from 6-7:45 a.m. on weekday mornings. They talk about what the authors in the Bible are conveying and how the text is to be understood. The morning class is open to anybody. The schedule follows the University of Wyoming’s school year.
“There is a fee,” Clayton said. He added, “Finances should never prevent anyone from learning the Bible.”
There are scholarships available for the Bible Institute.
Studying the Bible together is important to the Schultzs, as well as “living life together.”
“We have built into our program an outdoor program,” Clayton added concerning the West Institute.
Students can rent outdoor equipment and do things like backpacking and rafting together. The couple mentioned how the students are consistently doing things together. Molly called the classes a “co-hort.”
The couple invests a lot of time in their students’ lives.
“We’re around our students often, students are in our home often,” Clayton said. “We don’t just show up to work — it’s a massive part of our lives.”
The couple has an apartment in their basement that up to four students stay in each year.
“To see God work in people’s lives gives me joy,” Clayton said.
Molly explained the joy she gets from seeing freedom and joy play out in the lives of others. She loves seeing students “grasp joy that comes from Christ.” As for freedom, Molly explained how she loves seeing students “have freedom from leanings toward comfort or control or their addictions.”
Many of their students start the school year with “addictions to pornography, significant anxiety, food addictions, depression, anger and really broken marriages.”
“And we see some serious life transformation,” Clayton said.
“It’s not us who transforms them,” he added. “It’s the word of God being living and active.”
“This has been such a transformational experience for students, and Shepherds [Theological Seminary] has seen that,” Clayton said. “They’re now starting another one-year intensive school in Cary.”
In the past week, last year’s students finished up their last paper and the new students got started. The classes usually overlap.
“We want to invest the rest of our lives into teaching people God’s Word and walking alongside them,” Clayton concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.