A forum that’s aiming to inspire Laramie residents to take action about climate change is set for Monday evening.
Wyoming Climate Forum: Our Climate Reality is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Admission is free, but registration is required.
The event is set to include guest speakers, a local foods showcase, an electric vehicle showcase, information tables and the presentation of the first Climate Champion awards.
“We want to inspire, motivate and empower people to act on the climate crisis,” organizer Mike Selmer said.
Selmer, who leads a group called Wyoming Climate Activists, said the idea for the forum grew out of a realization that people around Laramie are reluctant to talk about climate change. The aim is to gather like-minded groups together, highlight positive climate action already taking place and argue that climate change should impact the way people lead their lives.
“I feel that the most important thing that we can do is get the conversation going in an open way,” he said.
Three climate scientists from London, Maryland and California will connect with the forum by video conference to talk about their areas of study and the latest research regarding climate change. Selmer said the talks are intended to help people catch up if they’re only reading news headlines and motivate them to keep digging.
“Until I spent some time researching for myself, I didn’t take it as seriously as I should have,” he said. “You need to make that discovery on your own.”
The electric vehicle showcase will feature a collection of about eight different privately owned electric or hybrid vehicles. During the local food showcase, participants will be able to sample products from local farms, ranches and gardens and vote for their favorites.
“An important part of addressing climate change is getting your food locally,” he said.
The Climate Champion awards will be presented to a student, individual and business that are working to raise awareness and encourage action about climate change. Selmer said he hopes the awards will spotlight people who are taking action and encourage others to do the same.
Wyoming Climate Activists got its start earlier this year after Selmer connected with a few other activists and they started waving signs at busy intersections around Laramie. After their sign-waving became a regular event, they decided to organize a formal group in case others wanted to join their efforts.
“It didn’t take very long for it to develop into wanting to use Wyoming Climate Activists to grow the climate activism movement around Wyoming,” he said.
Selmer said he’s expecting more than 200 people to attend the forum, which means it will be crowded and perhaps standing-room-only. He’s hoping everyone will be able to take something from the event back to their daily lives, whether they join a new organization, consider taking action in a new way, lobby for policy changes or take steps to reduce their personal carbon footprint.
“The more of us that are out there making a fuss, the more people will have trouble ignoring the issue,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.