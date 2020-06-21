The 2020 election cycle will be like none before it, but with several key seats up for grabs, the Albany County Clerk is confident her office will be able to provide a safe, secure process.
Excitement is building in the office as a massive volume of absentee ballot requests, emails, telephone calls and visitors begin rolling in with the Aug. 18 primary getting closer.
“We’re all anxious to get our feet wet and just jump in,” County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said, surrounded by her elections team.
Absentee ballots will be mailed and early voting will begin July 2. With public health concerns persisting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced May 13 the beginning of the election cycle while launching the “VoteSafely Wyoming” campaign.
“I want to remind every voter that they have a choice on how you vote in the 2020 Elections,” Buchanan says in a statement. “Voters can choose to vote in person at a polling place or send an absentee ballot request to their county clerk. Voters should make the choice that works best for them during these unprecedented times.”
An increased volume of absentee ballot requests have been rolling in compared to previous cycles, Gonzales said. During the 2016 primary election, the Albany County Clerk’s office received 1,078 absentee ballot requests. To date in 2020, there have been 2,219 requests — there are about 50 each day.
Also in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the state directed counties to consolidate polling places, designated polling places needed to have sufficient place to comply with social distancing guidelines, ensure at least four judges are appointed to each polling place to accommodate voters with special needs and to provide election judges with personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.
As such, Albany County will have six polling places, compared to 13 in previous elections.
“We’re trying to continue to apply what we’ve used in the past to what our needs are today,” Gonzales said.
Electors concerned about social distancing at polling places but don’t want to cast an absentee ballot can also vote early beginning July 2 at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., at the election building on the east side.
“We will be providing judges to offer curbside voting,” Gonzales said. “That way they don’t have to enter the facility and be amongst other electors.”
Additionally, the clerk’s office is offering curbside registration and will have a new secure ballot box outside of the election building for people to drop off absentee ballots.
The ballot box isn’t the only new toy the clerk’s office has in 2020.
A contract for new equipment was secured between the state and Election Systems & Software, the same Albany County has long used, the secretary of state announced March 10. A state appropriation secured the ExpressVote ballot-marking device for voters with special needs, the DS200 ballot scanner and vote tabulator, the DS450 tabulator and Electionware election management software. Should a recount be necessary, the DS450 will help reduce the time that it previous took to conduct a recount, Gonzales said.
Federal money from the CARES act was also provided to the county via the state to help provide for a safe election, Gonzales said.
“We didn’t know at the beginning of the year whether we were going to use the old equipment and live through it or get new equipment,” she said. “Secretary Buchanan and his team worked very hard in conjunction with all 23 counties to provide for the needs of counties, and the vendor worked very hard to get all 23 up, going and trained.”
With a large volume of absentee ballot requests coming in the mail, Gonzales said she’s not at all worried about an increased chance of fraud this election.
“I can tell you the checks and balances we have in place are incredible,” Gonzales said. “Our checks and balances are really tight. We feel very confident the public can rest assured we have practices in place to prevent any concern of fraud.”
Anyone with concerns is always welcome to contact Gonzales at her office, she said.
“I’ve always maintained an open-door policy to allow anyone that has a concern or even wants to see how the process works,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.