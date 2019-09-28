Hoping to upgrade its elevator, the Laramie Plains Civic Center is applying — for the second time this year — for a $278,063 grant from Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials who comprise the State Loan and Investment Board.
LPCC first applied for the grant in February to modernize the building’s sole elevator, which was installed in 1982 and has been prone to outages.
In June, SLIB turned down the application, partly because the civic center had not finished the process of becoming a nonprofit at the time, according to Albany County’s new grants manager, Billie Vanlandingham.
Staff from the Office of State Land and Investments board had also recommended SLIB turn down the request because of the amount of SLIB money Albany County still needs to spend.
At the time OSLI recommended the grant application be rejected, Albany County had about $640,000 in approved SLIB grants that still needed to be dispersed for ongoing projects.
About half of that sum was designated for the renovation of Albany County Courthouse’s north entrance, which began this summer.
“Now with this construction started, we should be able to address those concerns by the time we meeting with the State Loan and Investment Board,” Vanlandingham said at a county commission meeting this month.
Because the SLIB grant being applied for requires a governmental backer, the Albany County Commission is sponsoring LPCC’s grant application.
Vanlandingham said the application is being resubmitted now because LPCC is likely to be conveyed over to the recently established nonprofit by the end of 2019.
If the grant were approved, LPCC would put forth $92,688 toward the total construction cost of $370,751.
SLIB should consider the new application at its January meeting.
According to the updated application, LPCC has indicated actual work on the elevator would be completed during the summer of 2021 if the grant were approved.
Before that work begins, tenants of the second and third floors might need to pursue other temporary spaces if stairs are a deterrent for their users.
There isn’t room in the elevator shaft to install a larger car, which is not expected to be replaced. The project would replace the elevator’s mechanics, which currently rely on parts that are no longer manufactured.
There have already been some outages on the elevator that have occasionally made it temporarily unusable.
In recent years, the civic center’s elevator has been the top maintenance priority.
There are a number of other major projects the center would like to work on, including rehabilitation of the electrical system, heating and cooling, roof and windows.
The first phases of those four projects alone are estimated to cost $2.3 million.
In 2019 year, LPCC established a new 501©(3): Laramie Plains Civil Center Inc to take over ownership of the build from a joint powers board of local governments.
