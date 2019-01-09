By DANIEL BENDTSEN
Laramie Plains Civic Center leaders plan to apply for a $243,413 grant from the State Loan and Investment Board in February to modernize the building’s sole elevator, which was installed in 1982.
If SLIB were to approve the grant at its June meeting, LPCC Executive Director Melissa Daniele said she’d hope to have the new elevator work completed during a summer, when the work would be least disruptive to the tenants.
The work should take 10-13 weeks, Daniele said.
Before that work begins, tenants of the second and third floors might need to pursue other temporary spaces if stairs are a deterrent for their users.
Daniele said there might be some available space on the ground floor, but not much.
“We have a really great problem at the civic center, which is that we’re full,” she said. “Logistically, there’s never a 10-week window when people don’t need their space. That is the tricky part in the back of my mind, but I know that this project needs to happen. … One thing that is really great about the civic center is that people are willing to adapt when it’s for the benefit of the building and for their space.”
There isn’t room in the elevator shaft to install a larger car, which is not expected to be replaced. The project would replace the elevator’s mechanics, which currently rely on parts that are no longer manufactured. Those parts are typically still available on the market, Daniele noted, but that’s likely to not always be the case.
“We’re going to run into a real problem if we can’t find those parts,” she said. “The crux of the grant is the replacement of the mechanics that move the elevator.”
There have already been some outages on the elevator that have occasionally made it temporarily unusable, she said.
In recent years, the civic center’s elevator has been the top maintenance priority.
There are a number of other major projects the center would like to work on, including rehabilitations to the electrical system, heating and cooling, roof and windows.
The first phases of those four projects alone are estimated to cost $2.3 million.
For the elevator, the specific grant LPCC is applying for — a Mineral Royalty Grant — requires sponsorship from a governmental entity.
Last week, Daniele and Albany County Commissioners discussed the possibility of having the county sponsor the grant.
Typically, LPCC would have its joint powers board be the grant sponsor. However, that board could cease to exist this year as managerial control of LPCC shifts to a nonprofit.
Earlier this year, LPCC established a new 501©(3): Laramie Plains Civil Center Inc.
The full establishment of that nonprofit is currently being reviewed by the Internal Revenue Service.
During the Laramie City Council’s Tuesday work session, Aaron Tomisich, a lawyer assisting the foundation with the process, said the application to the IRS was originally submitted in June with an estimated six month waiting period. However, he said another notice was received in December saying the IRS received the application and to expect an additional six months of processing.
Tomisich added the IRS has been undergoing staffing and budgetary cuts, which he believes has led to the extended wait time. He added he doesn’t expect this application to receive any extra scrutiny, but the recent and ongoing government shutdown could further extend the application’s processing time.
“Right now, (the nonprofit) solely exists on paper as we await this status,” Daniele said.
When LPCC leaders began looking in recent years to turn over the building to a nonprofit, the original plan was to have the existing 501©(3), the Laramie Plains Civic Center Foundation, absorb the building’s ownership.
However, the foundation’s existing paperwork with the IRS does’t include ownership of real estate as part of its mission.
LPCC has since moved away from the plan to convey the building to the foundation, since an attempt to amend its paperwork could give the IRS an opening to rescind the foundation’s nonprofit status, foundation vice chair Caitlin White told county commissioners last week.
It would be very unlikely the IRS would take such and action, but LPCC deemed it safer to set up a new nonprofit instead.
Albany County will still need to sign off on the SLIB grant before it’s submitted.
-Jordan Achs contributed to this report.
