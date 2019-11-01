The youth sports programs coordinated through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Laramie Community Recreation Center have been hitting quite a growth spurt this year.
While some of the programs, like track and field, still have some room to grow, others are growing much faster than expected.
Some of the programs have even had to turn away participants.
The city offers youth sports programs for children aged 3 years old to sixth grade throughout the year, depending on the sport.
Offerings include basketball, track and field, soccer, T-ball, flag football and volleyball.
Recreation coordinator Laura Tangeman said she started noticing the growth during this year’s soccer season, which changed from an indoor winter program to an outdoor one in late May.
“I anticipated what I was going to need as far as coaches, fields, practice times and all that based on what our numbers had been the year before,” Tangeman said. “This year everything — starting with soccer through T-ball and football — was just significantly more, to the point where I had to turn kids away because we just didn’t have the space, we didn’t have the coaches, we didn’t have the equipment. We didn’t have any of the things we needed to add extra teams.”
For the flag football program, Tangeman said they anticipated 70 players based on previous year totals. A total of 90 ended up registering, which required at least two extra teams, extra coaches and additional field time.
“I had to turn away probably at least a dozen more kids after that because there was just no more room,” Tangeman said.
Hating having to turn aspiring players away, she said the “wheels are turning” to see what can be done next year to accommodate the extra interest.
One of the challenges is having enough coaches for the number of teams. All the coaches are volunteers, and Tangeman said it can be intimidating for someone to jump into a sport they don’t know very well.
“We’re working on trying to make that a little easier for them to step into by giving them plans, organization and maybe a little more coach training for them ahead of time than we’ve done in the past,” Tangeman said.
Another challenge with the increased program sizes is finding the facilities. Not only are the youth sports programs fighting for gym and field space, but local club teams and even the school district’s different teams are also vying for time.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, if it’s gyms or if it’s outdoor green space, all of that is at a premium in Laramie,” Tangeman said. “Everyone shares well, but there’s not always enough time for everyone.”
Considering many of the programs have been established for quite a few years, Tangeman said it’s hard to pinpoint an exact reason leading to the program’s recent growth spurt.
Potential factors could include moving some sports like soccer outdoors, focusing more on recreation over competition, changes in leadership and more organized programs, she said.
Almost every sport needs more coaches, and those interested can contact Tangeman at ltangeman@cityoflaramie.org.
For more information about the sports programs, go to www.cityoflaramie.org/184/Youth-Sports
