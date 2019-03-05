A nationwide commercial is becoming a local reality thanks to Domino’s, which announced Laramie earned the most nominations for a Paving for Pizza grant. Using the grant, the city will pave potholes all over town this spring.
First introduced in a commercial in June, Domino's created the Paving for Pizza program to fill in potholes with the goal of helping to save carry-out and delivery pizza from being jostled and potentially getting ruined in the car. Danielle Bulger, consumer public relations program leader with Domino's, said the program started with 20 grants the company planned to give away, but it ended up much larger.
“We received so many nominations and such positive feedback from customers that we actually decided to expand the program and open it up to give away a grant in each state in the United States,” Bulger said.
Over 194,000 unique nominations for 17,000 ZIP codes nationwide were accepted, Bulger said, with Domino's awarding a $5,000 grant to the most nominated city in each state. Laramie was the top nominated city for Wyoming, and Domino's gave the grant to the city to choose how to use it.
Interim Public Works Director Brooks Webb said the grant money will be used just as Domino's intended: filling potholes around Laramie.
“The streets get beaten up pretty good during the winter time with the freeze and the thaw and the snowplowing,” Webb said. “Spring time we usually end up with lots of potholes.”
Webb added the money will be used to purchase asphalt to fill in potholes “all over the city.”
“We usually do that anyway,” Webb said. “The grant money from Domino's will help that go a little farther and hopefully get some extras done this year.”
The grant requires the city to document which potholes are filled, something Webb said the city does anyway to monitor which roads may be deteriorating.
Bulger said the program was a way to bring what people see in commercials directly into their communities.
“It’s just something that we did to really better the carry out and delivery experience,” Bulger said. “As everyone knows, when you hit a pothole you just cringe, … when you have a pizza you don’t want cheese on your pizza box [and] all the toppings tousled.”
Bulger said the city gave her an expected completion date of May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.