Laramie is seeing major changes in two different departments at the end of this year.
City Manager Janine Jordan said Todd Feezer, the city’s current Parks and Recreation Director, has accepted the position of assistant city manager. Jordan added Feezer plans to start Jan. 1, and the city is working on “transition planning” for the staffing change in the Parks Department.
The position has been vacant since the last assistant city manager, Dave Derragon, left in fall 2017.
The city is also seeing a major change in its Public Works Department, as director Earl Smith has resigned.
Smith said while he may attend a few more Laramie City Council meetings as needed to provide information on certain topics, his last day at work is Friday.
Jordan said the city has named Solid Waste Division manager Brooks Webb as the interim Public Works director while the city searches for a new one.
In the November city manager’s report, Malea Brown, administrative services director, said her department is working on “critical staffing issues” after his resignation and coordinating with him as he transitions out of the position.
Brown said the city will probably take “several months” to complete its search for a new director.
The Public Works Department has had a busy few months, preparing the new north campus for construction as well as working with Honeywell Corp. to start identifying and solving energy inefficiencies throughout the city, including within the department.
“I’m in the process of working with Malea Brown to do an exit plan,” Smith said. “All of the projects that I’ve been managing or working on will be handed of to someone, like the city engineer or a utility manager.”
Jordan said the city manager’s goal to keep every project on schedule despite the changes to staff.
Smith has worked for the City of Laramie since July 2013 when he was hired as the Public Works Director after previously directing the Public Works Department in Evans, Colorado.
“We wish Earl well, he’s been with us over five years,” Jordan said. “He’s made some really notable contributions to the community and has really served Laramie well. We’re going to miss him, but we have a lot of other great staff so hopefully we’ll keep the momentum going.”
